Magnetism Just Fixed One of Quantum Tech’s Biggest Problems

Quantum technology struggles with scaling up, as the special properties of quantum materials typically vanish in larger structures.

Researchers have now found a way to maintain quantum properties in three-dimensional materials by leveraging magnetic confinement. Their work focuses on excitons — energy-carrying quasiparticles — that are typically unstable in bulk materials but can be confined using the magnetic properties of chromium sulfide bromide.

Overcoming the Scale Problem in Quantum Technology

Quantum technology faces a major challenge — its defining properties only work on an incredibly small scale. The unique behaviors observed at the subatomic level tend to disappear in larger structures, making it difficult to apply their advanced sensing and communication capabilities to real-world systems like optical devices and quantum computing.

Now, a team of physicists from Penn State and Columbia University has developed a groundbreaking method to preserve these quantum effects, even in three-dimensional (3D) materials. Their findings were published today (February 19) in Nature Materials.

The Challenge of Preserving Quantum Properties

“Although the functionalities displayed by two dimensional (2D) materials are vast and their potential is revolutionary, maintaining their superior properties beyond the 2D limit remains a formidable challenge,” said Yinming Shao, assistant professor of physics at Penn State and first author of the study. These materials — often crystals that are just one atom thick — have wide-ranging applications, from flexible electronics to energy storage and quantum technologies.

“Realization, understanding, and control of nanoscale confinement are, thus, crucial for both exploration of quantum physics and future quantum technologies.”

Excitons: The Key to Quantum Advancement

The team examined quasiparticles known as excitons, which have unique optical properties and can carry energy without an electrical charge, in a semiconductor material. Semiconductors — which are ubiquitous across computers, phones, and other electronics — conduct electricity under certain conditions and inhibit it under others. Excitons are produced when light hits a semiconductor, energizing an electron to jump to the next energy level. The resulting excited electron and the hole it left are jointly referred to as an exciton. Excitons occur homogenously across typical 3D semiconductors, like silicon.

“But the binding energy for the excitons in bulk materials like silicon is usually small, meaning it’s not very stable and it’s not easy to observe,” Shao said, explaining that excitons are most stable and exhibit superior properties only in 2D monolayers.

The Limitations of Conventional 2D Material Production

The conventional method for preparing 2D materials was developed in 2004 and led to the discovery of graphene, the single layer of carbon that is highly conductive and stronger than steel. The process is simple, but labor intensive, as each layer must be exfoliated from a bulk crystal by applying a piece of sticky tape and peeling it off.

In this thin, 2D state, excitons can carry energy without charge, as well as emit light when its electron and hole recombine, which Shao said is useful for advanced optical applications. To preserve those properties in materials large enough for such applications, however, researchers would need to produce a huge number of layers.

Harnessing Magnetism to Preserve Quantum Properties

To do this without peeling and stacking each layer by hand, the researchers turned to another aspect of physics: magnetism. Specifically, they focused on chromium sulfide bromide (CrSBr), a layered magnetic semiconductor that co-author Xavier Roy, professor of chemistry at Columbia University, has researched extensively and further developed since 2020.

At room temperature, CrSBr acts as a normal semiconductor just like silicon. Cooling CrSBr down, to around -223 degrees Fahrenheit, brings it to a ground state, or the state of lowest energy. This transforms it into an antiferromagnetic system, in which the magnetic moments — usually referred to as “spin” — of the system’s particles align in a regular, repeating pattern. Specifically for CrSBr, this antiferromagnetic ordering ensures that each layer alternates its magnetic alignment, effectively canceling out a magnetic moment and rendering the material insensitive to external magnetic forces. As a result, excitons tend to stay in the layer with the same spin, rather than hooping to the neighboring layers with the opposite spins. Like cars on alternating one-way streets, these established boundaries keep excitons confined to the layer with which they share the same spin directions.

“This is an effective approach to create a single layer of atomic material without exfoliating it out, while still preserving a sharp interface,” Shao said. “This means we could achieve the same behavior of confined excitons demonstrated in 2D materials in a bulk material.”

Experimental Validation of Magnetic Confinement

Using optical spectroscopy techniques, theoretical modeling and calculation, the researchers determined that this magnetic confinement held firm no matter how many layers were in the system and no matter which layer they confined, including surface layers.

“We did a lot of work to check that this actually holds, and it does,” Shao said.

Shao’s team’s finding was corroborated by another research group out of Germany — Florian Dirnberger and Alexey Chernikov from TUD Dresden University of Technology —who were investigating the same quirk of magnetic semiconductors. The two groups decided to compare notes, Shao said, and found that they all had come to the same conclusion.

“Our data lines up really well, which is remarkable because we used two different crystal materials in different labs,” Shao said. “Our results are in agreement with each other and align well with theoretical predictions, so we wrote this joint paper.”

A New Era for Quantum Technology

The aligned result came from harnessing the behaviors of magnetism, Van der Waals interactions and excitons, according to Shao, to achieve quantum confinement with potential applications for advancing optical systems and quantum technologies.

“The marriage of these different aspects of physics was a crucial aspect of this discovery,” Shao said.

Reference: “Magnetically confined surface and bulk excitons in a layered antiferromagnet” by Yinming Shao, Florian Dirnberger, Siyuan Qiu, Swagata Acharya, Sophia Terres, Evan J. Telford, Dimitar Pashov, Brian S. Y. Kim, Francesco L. Ruta, Daniel G. Chica, Avalon H. Dismukes, Michael E. Ziebel, Yiping Wang, Jeongheon Choe, Youn Jue Bae, Andrew J. Millis, Mikhail I. Katsnelson, Kseniia Mosina, Zdenek Sofer, Rupert Huber, Xiaoyang Zhu, Xavier Roy, Mark van Schilfgaarde, Alexey Chernikov and D. N. Basov, 19 February 2025, Nature Materials.

DOI: 10.1038/s41563-025-02129-6

Shao completed his doctorate and a postdoctoral fellowship at Columbia University. Other contributors are Siyuan Qiu, Evan J. Telford, Brian S.Y. Kim, Francesco L. Ruta, Andrew J. Mills, Daniel G. Chica, Avalon H. Dismukes, Michael E. Ziebel, Yiping Wang, Jeongheon Choe, Youn Jue Bae, Xiaoyang Zhu, Xavier Roy and D. N. Basov, Columbia University; Florian Dirnberger, Sophia Terres and Alexey Chernikov, TUD Dresden University of Technology, Germany; Swagata Acharya and Rupert Huber, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, United States; Dimitar Pashov, King’s College London, United Kingdom; Mikhail I. Katsnelson, Radboud University, Netherlands; Kseniia Mosina and Mark van Schilfgaarde, University of Chemistry and Technology Prague, Czech Republic; and Zdenek Sofer, University of Regensburg, Germany. Dirnberger is also affiliated with the Technical University of Munich. Kim is also affiliated with the University of Arizona. Mills is also affiliated with the Flatiron Institute.

The U.S. Department of Energy, the European Research Council, the U.S National Science Foundation, the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence on Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter and the Emmy Noether Program supported this work.

