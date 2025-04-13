Major Climate Threat: New Research Reveals Startling Environmental Impact of Dogs

New research finds pet dogs significantly harm wildlife and ecosystems. Their presence, waste, and food industry impact the environment, yet most owners are unaware.

New research from Curtin University highlights the significant but often overlooked environmental impact of pet dogs, revealing widespread negative effects on wildlife, ecosystems, and the climate.

Although the ecological damage caused by cats has been well documented, this study shows that dogs, currently the most common large carnivores on the planet, pose a substantial and complex environmental threat.

Lead researcher Associate Professor Bill Bateman, from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, explained that pet dogs, even when leashed, can disturb and directly harm wildlife, particularly shorebirds.

“As well as predatory behavior like chasing wildlife, dogs leave scents, urine, and feces, which can disrupt animal behavior long after the dogs have left,” Associate Professor Bateman said. “Studies have found that animals like deer, foxes, and bobcats in the US are less active or completely avoid areas where dogs are regularly walked, even in the absence of the dogs.”

He continues, “Dog waste also contributes to pollution in waterways and inhibits plant growth, while wash-off from chemical treatments used to clean and guard dogs from parasites can add toxic compounds to aquatic environments. In addition, the pet food industry, driven by a vast global dog population, has a substantial carbon, land, and water footprint.”

Balancing the Benefits of Dogs with Environmental Responsibility

Associate Professor Bateman said addressing these challenges required a careful balance between reducing environmental harm and maintaining the positive role of dogs as companions and working animals.

“Dogs are incredibly important to people’s lives and their roles range from providing companionship to contributing to conservation efforts as detection dogs,” Associate Professor Bateman said. “However, the sheer number of pet dogs globally, combined with uninformed or lax behaviors by some owners, is driving environmental issues that we can no longer ignore.”

Barriers to Sustainable Pet Ownership

The study also sheds light on barriers to sustainable pet ownership, finding that while the dog food industry is a key factor in national sustainability action plans, only 12 to 16 percent of dog owners are willing to pay more for eco-friendly pet food, largely due to rising costs. Additionally, a lack of awareness among owners about the impact of dogs on the environment compounds the issue.

“Many owners simply don’t realize the environmental damage dogs can cause, from disturbing wildlife to polluting ecosystems,” Associate Professor Bateman said. “Others may feel their individual actions won’t make a difference, leading to a ‘tragedy of the commons’ where shared spaces like beaches and woodlands suffer cumulative degradation.”

He adds, “Restrictive measures such as banning dogs from sensitive areas are necessary for protecting vulnerable species but they are not a complete solution. We are calling for a collaborative effort between dog owners, conservation groups, and policymakers to develop strategies that balance pet ownership with environmental care.”

Reference: “Bad dog? The environmental effects of owned dogs” by Philip W. Bateman and Lauren N. Gilson, 10 April 2025, Pacific Conservation Biology.

DOI: 10.1071/PC24071

