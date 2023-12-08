Mars’ Hidden Molten Layer: A New Peek Beneath the Martian Mantle

Recently, a team of scientists involved in NASA’s InSight mission completed an analysis of seismic data recorded on Mars after a meteorite impact that occurred in September 2021. Their findings drastically change our view of the internal structure and evolution of the Red Planet.

Based on these results and previous geophysical data, a study published in the journal Nature, in which researcher Attilio Rivoldini from the Royal Observatory of Belgium participated, proposes a new model for the interior of Mars, with a heterogeneous mantle containing a molten silicate layer above the liquid metal core.

Initial Findings and Assumptions

The first results based on data from the InSight mission significantly improved our knowledge of the interior structure of Mars. Assuming that the mantle is compositionally homogeneous and entirely solid, the results showed that the liquid metal core has a radius of about 1830±40 km and a relatively low density (6-6.2 g/cm3) with a large concentration of light elements. The size of the metal core was determined by the detection of seismic waves reflected at a solid-liquid interface ascribed to be the Core-Mantle Boundary (CMB).

Re-Evaluation After Recent Impact

However, since then, the analysis of new data generated by a powerful meteorite impact that occurred on September 18, 2021, questioned the first estimates of the internal structure of the Red Planet. An international team led by Henri Samuel, CNRS researcher at the Institute of Globe Physics in Paris, and involving Attilio Rivoldini from the Royal Observatory of Belgium, studied the propagation times of these waves and showed that a molten silicate layer at the base of the Martian mantle and above the metallic core can explain the new data.

Based on this finding, a new structure model has been deduced and published on October 26 in the journal Nature. That structure model is not only more consistent with all available geophysical data, but also explains better the evolution of Mars since its formation.

Seismic Anomalies Explained

A molten layer at the base of the mantle elucidates the abnormally slow propagation, hitherto unexplained, of seismic waves diffracted along the CMB in September 2021. Furthermore, for several earlier seismic events, the arrival times of seismic waves are compatible with reflections of seismic shear waves at the top of the molten layer (located several tens of kilometers above the metallic core) and not at the CMB, as previously assumed.

Implications for Core Size and Composition

The presence of this molten layer at the base of the mantle implies that the metallic core is 150 to 170 km smaller (i.e., a radius of 1650±20 km) than previous estimates.

“This smaller core is also 5 to 8% denser (i.e. 6.5 g/cm3). The fraction of light elements in the core is lower than previously thought and as such is more compatible with cosmochemical data deduced from the analysis of Martian meteorites and high-pressure experiments,” explains Attilio Rivoldini.

Mars’ Early Evolution

The authors of the study therefore propose that Mars experienced an early magma ocean stage whose crystallisation produced a stable layer at the base of the mantle, highly enriched in iron and radioactive elements. The heat released by radioactive decay generated a basal layer of molten silicates above the core.

For more on this study:

Reference: “Geophysical evidence for an enriched molten silicate layer above Mars’s core” by Henri Samuel, Mélanie Drilleau, Attilio Rivoldini, Zongbo Xu, Quancheng Huang, Raphaël F. Garcia, Vedran Lekić, Jessica C. E. Irving, James Badro, Philippe H. Lognonné, James A. D. Connolly, Taichi Kawamura, Tamara Gudkova and William B. Banerdt, 25 October 2023, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06601-8

About InSight and SEIS:

NASA’s InSight mission officially ended in December 2022 after more than four years of collecting unique science data on Mars.

