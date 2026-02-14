Mars’ Youngest Volcanoes Are Far More Complex Than Scientists Thought

Mars ’ youngest volcanoes may be far more complex than they appear.

What may look like a single volcanic eruption is usually the visible outcome of far more complicated activity taking place underground. Beneath the surface, magma can migrate, cool, mix, and chemically change over extended periods before finally erupting.

To understand these hidden processes, scientists analyze the rocks and minerals released during eruptions. These materials act as clues, helping researchers piece together the structure and history of the magma systems that power volcanic activity.

A recent study published in Geology shows that this layered complexity is not unique to Earth. Using high resolution images and mineral data collected from orbiting spacecraft, researchers found that some of Mars’ youngest volcanic regions have a much more detailed history than previously assumed. Instead of forming in one brief eruptive episode, these volcanoes developed through sustained and changing magma activity beneath the Martian surface.

Reconstructing a Martian Volcanic System

An international team of scientists from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, the School of Earth, Environment and Sustainability (SEES) at the University of Iowa, and the Lancaster Environment Centre examined a long active volcanic system south of Pavonis Mons, one of the largest volcanoes on Mars.

By integrating precise surface mapping with mineral measurements gathered from orbit, the researchers were able to trace the volcanic and subsurface evolution of the region with an exceptional level of detail.

“Our results show that even during Mars’ most recent volcanic period, magma systems beneath the surface remained active and complex,” says Bartosz Pieterek of Adam Mickiewicz University. “The volcano did not erupt just once—it evolved over time as conditions in the subsurface changed.”

Multiple Phases of Eruption

The study shows that volcanic system developed through multiple eruptive phases, transitioning from early fissure-fed lava emplacement to later point-source activity that produced cone-forming vent. Although these lava flows appear different on the surface, they were supplied by the same underlying magma system. Each eruptive phase preserved a distinct mineral signature, allowing scientists to trace how the magma changed through time.

“These mineral differences tell us that the magma itself was evolving,” Pieterek explains. “This likely reflects changes in how deep the magma originated and how long it was stored beneath the surface before erupting.”

Because direct sampling of Martian volcanoes is currently not possible, studies like this provide rare insight into the structure and evolution of the planet’s interior. The findings highlight how powerful orbital observations can be in revealing the hidden complexity of volcanic systems—on Mars and on other rocky planets.

Reference: “Spectral evidence for magmatic differentiation within a martian plumbing system” by Bartosz Pieterek, Valerie Payré and Thomas J. Jones, 29 January 2026, Geology.

DOI: 10.1130/G53969.1

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