Meltdown in Greenland: Glaciers Losing Ground Twice as Fast

Greenland’s thousands of peripheral glaciers have entered a new and widespread state of rapid retreat, a study involving University at Buffalo (UB) researchers has found.

Combining satellite images with historical aerial photographs of Greenland’s coastline, a research team led by Northwestern University and the University of Copenhagen determined that the rate of glacial retreat during the 21st century is twice as fast as retreat during the 20th century.

“The results add to growing documentation that glaciers in the Arctic are responding quickly to rising temperature due to human-caused climate change. This is concerning because their meltwater contributes to global sea level rise,” says Jason Briner, professor of geology, College of Arts and Sciences, and co-author on the study, which was published recently in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Historical Aerial Photographs: A Key to Understanding Glacier History

Prior to the launch of Earth-observing satellites in the 1970s, researchers did not have a full understanding of how temperature changes affected Greenland’s glaciers. Widespread and detailed observational records simply did not exist — or so researchers thought.

A breakthrough came about 15 years ago when long-forgotten aerial photographs of Greenland’s coastline were rediscovered in a castle outside Copenhagen.

“Starting in the 1930s, Danish pilots clad in polar bear-fur suits set out on aerial mapping campaigns of Greenland and ended up collecting over 200,000 photos of the island’s coastline,” says the study’s first author, Laura Larocca, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate & Global Change Postdoctoral Fellow who was a PhD candidate at Northwestern University when the research began in 2018. “They also unintentionally captured the state of Greenland’s peripheral glaciers.”

The images enabled Anders Bjørk, the study’s senior author and assistant professor at the University of Copenhagen, to begin constructing the glaciers’ history.

In previous studies, Bjørk and his collaborators digitized and analyzed photos to study 361 glaciers in the southeast, northwest, and northeast regions of Greenland. In the new study, the team led by Northwestern added records for 821 more glaciers in the south, north, and west regions, and extended Bjørk’s records to present day.

A Comprehensive Glacial History

As a part of this effort, the team digitized thousands of paper-copy aerial photographs taken from open-cockpit planes and collected imagery from multiple satellites. The researchers also removed terrain distortion and used geo-referencing techniques to place the photos at the correct locations on Earth.