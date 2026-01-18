Microplastics Can Rewire Sperm, Triggering Diabetes in the Next Generation

UC Riverside led mouse study finds microplastics affect male and female offspring differently.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside have reported for the first time that a father’s exposure to microplastics (MPs) can lead to metabolic problems in his offspring. Using mouse models, the team uncovered a previously unrecognized way in which environmental pollution may influence the health of future generations.

Although MPs have already been identified in human reproductive tissues, this study, published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, is the first to directly connect paternal exposure to MPs with long-term health effects in the next generation (the “F1 offspring”).

Linking paternal exposure to offspring health

MPs are extremely small plastic fragments, measuring less than 5 millimeters, that form as consumer products and industrial materials break down. Metabolic disorders describe a group of conditions that include elevated blood pressure, high blood sugar, and excess body fat, all of which raise the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

To uncover metabolic effects in F1 offspring, the researchers placed them on a high-fat diet. This strategy helps expose the impacts of paternal MP exposure that might otherwise be subtle under standard dietary conditions. The high-fat diet reflects common unhealthy eating patterns, such as the Western diet, and increases metabolic stress. Because the fathers consumed a normal diet, the obesity observed in the offspring was driven by diet rather than inherited eating behavior.

Female offspring show heightened vulnerability

The team found that female offspring of male mice exposed to MPs were far more prone to metabolic disorders than offspring of unexposed fathers, even though all offspring received the same high fat diet.

“The exact reasons for this sex-specific effect are still unclear,” said Changcheng Zhou, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UCR School of Medicine and the lead author of the study. “In our study, female offspring developed diabetic phenotypes. We observed up regulation of pro-inflammatory and pro-diabetic genes in their livers — genes previously linked to diabetes. These changes were not seen in male offspring.”

The research team found that while male offspring did not develop diabetes, they showed a slight yet significant decrease in fat mass. Female offspring showed decreased muscle mass alongside increased diabetes.

Sperm RNA carries environmental signals

To understand how the trait was passed down, the researchers used a specialized sequencing technology called PANDORA-seq, developed at UCR. They found that MP exposure alters the “cargo” of the sperm, affecting small molecules that regulate how genes are turned on and off.

Specifically, the MP exposure significantly altered the sperm’s small RNA profile, including tRNA-derived small RNAs (tsRNAs) and rRNA-derived small RNAs (rsRNAs) — types of small non-coding RNAs. Unlike DNA, which provides the “blueprint” for life, these RNA molecules may act like “dimmer switches” for genes, controlling how much or how little a gene is expressed during development.

“To our knowledge, ours is the first study to show that paternal exposure to microplastics can affect sperm small non-coding RNA profiles and induce metabolic disorders in offspring,” Zhou said.

Implications beyond individual exposure

Zhou emphasized that the study suggests the impact of plastic pollution is not limited to the individual exposed; it may leave a biological imprint that predisposes children to chronic diseases.

“Our discovery opens a new frontier in environmental health, shifting the focus toward how both parents’ environments contribute to the health of their children,” he said. “These findings from a mouse study likely have implications for humans. Men planning to have children should consider reducing their exposure to harmful substances like microplastics to protect both their health and that of their future children.”

The research team hopes the findings will guide future investigation into how MPs and even smaller nanoplastics affect human development.

“Our future studies will likely look at whether maternal exposure produces similar risks and how these metabolic changes might be mitigated,” Zhou said.

Reference: “Paternal microplastic exposure alters sperm small non-coding RNAs and affects offspring metabolic health in mice” by Seung Hyun Park, Jianfei Pan, Xudong Zhang, Ting-An Lin, Sijie Tang, Xiuchun Li, Sihem Cheloufi, Qi Chen, Tong Zhou and Changcheng Zhou, 18 December 2025, Journal of the Endocrine Society.

DOI: 10.1210/jendso/bvaf214

The study was partially supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health.

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