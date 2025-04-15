Most People Don’t Get Enough Vitamins – This Scientist Has a Seed-Based Solution

Dr. Tianhu Sun is developing tools to naturally boost vitamin levels in seeds using advanced genetic techniques, supported by a $450,000 research grant.

Many people around the world don’t get enough essential vitamins, but a researcher at East Tennessee State University is working to help change that.

Dr. Tianhu Sun, an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, has received a $450,000 grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research. Over the next three years, this funding will support his innovative study aimed at boosting vitamin levels in seeds.

“This project is about finding ways to activate the genes that are already present in seeds to naturally boost their vitamin content,” said Sun, who has taught a variety of courses, including synthetic biology. “With a growing population and widespread micronutrient deficiencies, we need to think creatively about how to strengthen the nutritional quality of our food supply.”

Sun’s research will initially focus on soybeans, a key crop in Tennessee and across the United States.

Innovative Genetic Tools

The goal: Craft tools to turn on genes responsible for the biosynthesis of vitamins like provitamin A, folate and vitamin E – vitamins that are essential for human health but often lacking in staple crops.

Using innovative technologies like machine learning and pipetting robot-facilitated high throughput screening, the research team hopes to identify short DNA sequences that can switch on vitamin-producing genes in seeds.

These sequences could one day serve as precise genome editing targets, offering a new path toward nutrient-rich, biofortified crops without introducing foreign genes.

Global Impact

Sun’s scholarship contributes to ETSU’s work on a global stage aimed at addressing food insecurity.

In 2022, Dr. Aruna Kilaru, winner of the 2021 Distinguished Scientist Award in Tennessee, wrote a critical paper suggesting how both farmers and government agencies can work together to reduce harmful emissions and minimize food waste.

“This is the kind of high-impact research that reflects ETSU’s mission to improve lives and build healthier communities,” said ETSU’s Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “We are proud to support innovative scholarship that addresses global challenges and elevates our university on the world stage.”

