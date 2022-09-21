NASA Astronaut and Two Cosmonauts Launch on Soyuz Rocket in Kazakhstan

After launching at 9:54 a.m. EDT (6:54 a.m. PDT) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (6:54 p.m. Baikonur time), NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin are safely in orbit on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.

At 1:11 p.m, the Soyuz is scheduled to dock to the space station’s Rassvet module. Around two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open.

NASA TV coverage of docking will begin at 12:15 p.m. EDT (9:15 a.m. PDT) on NASA Television’s Public Channel, the NASA app, and the NASA’s website.