NASA Astronauts Unlock Secrets of Life in Space Before Big Spacewalks

Most of the Expedition 72 crew enjoyed a day off on Tuesday, while two NASA astronauts focused on cutting-edge human research and biotechnology studies. This work comes as the crew prepares for two spacewalks later this month, aimed at maintaining scientific instruments and upgrading station systems.

Advanced Research in Microgravity

Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Nick Hague remained busy aboard the International Space Station (ISS), investigating how the unique environment of microgravity impacts human health and exploring innovative ways to sustain life in space by producing food and oxygen.

Life Science Experiments in Orbit

Pettit concentrated on human biology, collecting samples of saliva, blood, and urine. These were carefully processed and stored in science freezers for later analysis to study how prolonged exposure to weightlessness affects the human body. Meanwhile, Hague worked on micro-algae experiments, exposing the samples to varying light levels to better understand their production of oxygen and nutrients in space. The findings could enhance crew health and improve life support technologies for future missions beyond Earth.

Preparations for Spacewalks

At the end of his shift, Hague refilled tanks and liquid cooling ventilation garments with water preparing a pair of spacesuits for a pair of upcoming spacewalks. He and Commander Suni Williams of NASA are scheduled to begin the first spacewalk at 7 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 16. The pair will exit the orbital outpost’s Quest airlock and spend about six-and-a-half hours replacing a rate gyro assembly, servicing the NICER X-ray telescope, and preparing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer for future upgrades.

Spacewalks and Observations

Mission managers will discuss that spacewalk and a second one planned for January 23 on NASA+ beginning at 2 p.m. EST on Friday. NASA+ will also broadcast both spacewalks beginning at 5:30 a.m. with the January 23 excursion also starting at 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, Williams and NASA Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore had the day off on Tuesday following a busy day on Monday. Cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, and Aleksandr Gorbunov also relaxed Tuesday as they observed the Eastern Orthodox Christmas holiday.

