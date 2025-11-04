NASA Balloon Detects Strange Signals Coming From Ice in Antarctica

Unusual radio signals from beneath Antarctica’s ice continue to defy explanation.
Several years ago, scientists using a cosmic particle detector in Antarctica recorded a series of puzzling radio signals, according to an international research collaboration that includes experts from Penn State. Between 2016 and 2018, NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA), a collection of instruments carried on high-altitude balloons over the Antarctic ice, picked up strange bursts of radio energy unlike anything seen before. Now, a new study has added fresh context to these nearly decade-old findings.
The ANITA mission was designed to study distant cosmic phenomena by detecting radio waves produced when cosmic rays strike Earth’s atmosphere. However, instead of bouncing off the ice as expected, some of the detected signals appeared to originate from below the horizon. This upward direction defied current models of particle physics and, at the time, raised the possibility that ANITA had uncovered new types of particles or interactions previously unknown to science, the researchers explained.
To investigate further, scientists turned to the Pierre Auger Observatory in Argentina. By examining 15 years of data on cosmic rays, the international team, including researchers from Penn State, sought to better understand the mysterious ANITA detections. Their results were recently published in the journal Physical Review Letters.
Searching for Answers
“The radio waves that we detected nearly a decade ago were at really steep angles, like 30 degrees below the surface of the ice,” said Stephanie Wissel, associate professor of physics, astronomy and astrophysics who worked on the ANITA team searching for signals from elusive particles called neutrinos. “While the origin of these events is still unclear, our new study indicates that such events have not been seen by an experiment with a long exposure like the Pierre Auger Observatory. So, it does not indicate that there is new physics, but rather more information to add to the story.”
She explained that calculations showed the unusual signal would have needed to travel through thousands of kilometers of solid rock before reaching the detector. Under normal circumstances, that journey should have completely absorbed the radio waves, making the signal impossible to detect.
“It’s an interesting problem because we still don’t actually have an explanation for what those anomalies are, but what we do know is that they’re most likely not representing neutrinos,” Wissel said.
Neutrinos, a type of particle with no charge and the smallest mass of all subatomic particles, are abundant in the universe. Usually emitted by high-energy sources like the sun or major cosmic events like supernovas or even the Big Bang, there are neutrino signals everywhere. The problem with these particles, though, is that they are notoriously difficult to detect, Wissel explained.
“You have a billion neutrinos passing through your thumbnail at any moment, but neutrinos don’t really interact,” she said. “So, this is the double-edged sword problem. If we detect them, it means they have traveled all this way without interacting with anything else. We could be detecting a neutrino coming from the edge of the observable universe.”
A Window Into Distant Cosmic Events
Once detected and traced to their source, these particles can reveal more about cosmic events than even the most high-powered telescopes, Wissel added, as the particles can travel undisturbed and almost as fast as the speed of light, giving clues about cosmic events that happened light-years away.
Wissel and teams of researchers around the world have been working to design and build special detectors to capture sensitive neutrino signals, even in relatively small amounts. Even one small signal from a neutrino holds a treasure trove of information, so all data has significance, she said.
“We use radio detectors to try to build really, really large neutrino telescopes so that we can go after a pretty low expected event rate,” said Wissel, who has designed experiments to spot neutrinos in Antarctica and South America.
ANITA is one of these detectors, and it was placed in Antarctica because there is little chance of interference from other signals. To capture the emission signals, the balloon-borne radio detector is sent to fly over stretches of ice, capturing what are called ice showers.
“We have these radio antennas on a balloon that flies 40 kilometers above the ice in Antarctica,” Wissel said. “We point our antennas down at the ice and look for neutrinos that interact in the ice, producing radio emissions that we can then sense on our detectors.”
These special ice-interacting neutrinos, called tau neutrinos, produce a secondary particle called a tau lepton that is released out of the ice and decays, the physics term referring to how the particle loses energy as it travels over space and breaks down into its constituents. This produces emissions known as air showers.
If they were visible to the naked eye, air showers might look like a sparkler waved in one direction, with sparks trailing it, Wissel explained. The researchers can distinguish between the two signals — ice and air showers — to determine attributes about the particle that created the signal.
These signals can then be traced back to their origin, similar to how a ball thrown at an angle will predictably bounce back at the same angle, Wissel said. The anomalous findings, though, cannot be traced back in such a manner as the angle is much sharper than existing models predict.
Anomalies Without a Clear Source
By analyzing data collected from multiple ANITA flights and comparing it with mathematical models and extensive simulations of both regular cosmic rays and upward-going air showers, the researchers were able to filter out background noise and eliminate the possibility of other known particle-based signals.
The researchers then cross-referenced signals from other independent detectors like the IceCube Experiment and the Pierre Auger Observatory to see if data from upward-going air showers, similar to those found by ANITA, were captured by other experiments.
Analysis revealed the other detectors did not register anything that could have explained what ANITA detected, which led the researchers to describe the signal as “anomalous,” meaning that the particles causing the signal are not neutrinos, Wissel explained. Back when they were first detected, theories swirled that signals did not fit within the standard picture of particle physics, and others suggested that it may be a hint of dark matter, but the recent lack of observations with IceCube and Auger really narrow the possibilities, Wissel said.
The teams have been working on balloon projects for over a decade, Wissel explained, and added that her team is currently working on designing and building the next big detector. The new detector, called PUEO, will be larger and better at detecting neutrino signals, Wissel said, and it will hopefully shed light on what exactly the anomalous signal is.
“My guess is that some interesting radio propagation effect occurs near ice and also near the horizon that I don’t fully understand, but we certainly explored several of those, and we haven’t been able to find any of those yet either,” Wissel said. “So, right now, it’s one of these long-standing mysteries, and I’m excited that when we fly PUEO, we’ll have better sensitivity. In principle, we should be able to better understand these anomalies which will go a long way to understanding our backgrounds and ultimately detecting neutrinos in the future.”
Reference: “Search for the Anomalous Events Detected by ANITA Using the Pierre Auger Observatory” by A. Abdul Halim, P. Abreu, M. Aglietta, I. Allekotte1, K. Almeida Cheminant, A. Almela, R. Aloisio, J. Alvarez-Muñiz, J. Ammerman Yebra et al. (Pierre Auger Collaboration), 27 March 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.121003
The research conducted by scientists from Penn State was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. National Science Foundation.
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“While the origin of these events is still unclear…”
ALIENS!
Yeah, how hard was that answer? What are they, Nuts?
Yeah, how hard was that answer? What are they, Nuts?
I’m pretty sure the first Transformers movie already told us what’s in the ice…Megatron
Really beefing up the lies now, won’t be long
Perhaps the signals are coming from an alien ship, buried in the ice 100,000 years ago.
I recommend to avoid digging it up, as it will nasty effects on your huskies (and other dogs). I’m pretty sure I saw a documentary about it once.
Kurt Russel asked me to tell them to just leave it alone.
What about a Meteorite under the Ice?
Yea and
ALIENS
Pretty sure this was all covered in the Season 7 finale of Stargate SG1.
I think not. Clearly, clearly, these signals are due to climate change, global warming and of course,
Whiteness. I mean, the ice is white and seems to feel it has the authority to tell the dark parts of planet Earth, “The global south,” what to do.
Did you just call the ice racist?
Yes
You are the idiosyncratic iddiot of this century, no offense though. 😒
so glad we have sane humans still on earth and in this chat god bless
Omg what next !?
Don’t trust these people. You won’t get the truth and they are notorious for concealing the truth for years on our tax dollars. Very shameful nd insulting bunch all the way to the top of our governing bodies.
Very very cool! Science FTW as always! Hope we can some day dig down and explore those icy depths! It would be amazing what could be discovered!
This story came out last year, and I called it:
There are no particles involved, exogenous or terrestrial. The radio signals are piezo/tribo-electric generated via stressed and fracturing ice. It has been long known that granite can generate electromagnetic waves through piezoelectric stress and ice should be no different.
“Genius” and humility rarely go together.
To effectively state that a group of scientists who submit a paper to Physical Review Letters have no concept of piezoelectric, triboelectric, or flexoelectic phenomena is a very bold claim. One would also have to accept the notion that a peer reviewed journal like PRL is equally clueless about this. Really?
This is the most logical/reasonable comment I’ve ever seen concerning an article like this..thank you for you’re insight and sharing! This is an example of the type of comment that articles like these are intended to illicit.
Fugitive Nazis from WWII.
Not good. Aren’t they supposed to have flying saucers and stuff?
Only if you watch the History Channel.
My take on this particle physics to radio wave trasnsformation is the increase of particles at the South magnetic pole. The particle interaction is a result of all factors which gives of these radio wave transmissions. An increase of high energy particles,b will increase radio wave production in common logic. Aliens? Not unless they are using high energy particles to track the earth, for decades? Higly unlikely. But December 19, 2025 will be the closest the object comes to earth. If aliens it is,bit will defend into an orbital pattern before then . Reading for invasion,big destruction of earth, why the round about path. A direct path to collision would be more effective. And we could do nothing to stop it due to late warning detection times near earth in our solar system presently used. Strange material make up is the most likely answer. Have you ever seen a non- locally based object with different ground state rest levels? High energy gives off particles that decay and emitnlow level radiation and wave formations. Like being slow roasted in a microwave without the proper protection. You would look old then die due to microwave production! Not pretty!
When you squeeze rocks, you get piezoelectric radio signals. I’ll wait for my Nobel Prize.
Pretty sure this was all covered in the Season 7 finale of Stargate SG1.
Communication with the “comet” that is headed towards a fly by on us in dec. . It keeps doing stuff it shouldn’t. When will they actually tell us what it really is.
I think the movie Alien vs Predator starts out just this way