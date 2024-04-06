NASA Needs You: Contribute to Research on Eclipse Day – and Every Day

Through citizen science, individuals globally can engage with NASA’s research on the Sun and its effects, participating in activities ranging from simple observations to complex data analysis.

NASA is celebrating the Sun during the Heliophysics Big Year, which extends through the end of 2024. You can get involved to help us learn more about our star and its influence on our planet. With exciting experiments happening during the total solar eclipse that will cross North America on April 8, to widespread investigations going on throughout the year, keep reading to find a project that’s right for you.

What Is Citizen Science (Also Called Participatory Science)?

NASA defines citizen science as “a form of open collaboration in which individuals or organizations participate in the scientific process in various ways” from collecting and analyzing data to making discoveries and solving problems. ”Citizen” here refers to citizens of planet Earth, and these projects are open to everyone, regardless of country of birth or legal citizenship status.

NASA sponsors citizen science projects across all five areas of research that it pursues: Earth science, planetary science, astrophysics, biological and physical sciences, and heliophysics. And yes, there are a few projects that are focused on the April 8 solar eclipse!

What You Can Do

Depending on which project you join, you might:

Observe and record in pictures or words natural phenomena like clouds, animal noises, or a solar eclipse.

Learn how to recognize or classify patterns in data or pictures of a comet or solar jet.

Learn how to build and use scientific equipment like radio telescopes or ham radios.

Your contribution may be a large or small piece of the picture, but what you do as part of a NASA citizen science project is essential to answering the research question or need that the project addresses. And while you’re contributing to science, you might also develop new skills and make friends. You can read about some project participants – and what motivates them – in these profiles.

The Projects

NASA citizen science projects related to the April 8, 2024, eclipse and solar science are presented in four groups below. You can see all NASA citizen science projects on this website.

Use the tables below to find the project for you! A few notes:

“ Minimum time required ” refers to how much time it would take you to get up to speed from the start.

” refers to how much time it would take you to get up to speed from the start. “Where” refers to where you need to be in order to participate.

Are you an educator looking for ways to involve your formal or informal students in eclipse-related science? Check out this companion blog post for some tips for educators.

Eclipse Projects That Need You on April 8!

Quick-Start Projects That Require No Special Equipment

Prerequisite knowledge Preparation/ Training Required equipment Challenge level Minimum time required Where Eclipse Soundscapes (Observer role) none online, minutes printable form easy minutes outside, in or near the path of totality GLOBE Observer: Eclipse Protocol none in app, minutes smartphone, air temperature thermometer easy minutes outside, in or near the path of totality SunSketcher none in app, minutes smartphone (download app in advance) easy minutes outside, in path of totality

More Demanding Projects That Require Special Equipment

Prerequisite knowledge Preparation/ Training Required equipment Challenge level Minimum time required Where Eclipse Soundscapes (Data Collector role) none online, minutes AudioMoth with micro-SD cards easy hours outside, in or near the path of totality Eclipse Megamovie 2024 how to use DSLR camera online, minutes DSLR camera and tracking mount moderate hours outside, in path of totality HamSCI familiarity with ham radios online, self-directed, hours web-connected device and/or ham radio moderate days inside Radio JOVE none online, self-directed, days to weeks web-connected device and/or radio telescope moderate weeks outside and/or online Citizen Continental-America Telescope Eclipse (CATE) 2024 none in person, days telescope, computer, cameras – provided to selected teams high (application period closed) days outside, in path of totality Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast (DEB) Initiative none online, hours telescope – provided to selected teams high (application period closed) days outside, in and off the path of totality

Heliophysics Projects That You Can Do Anytime

Quick-Start Projects, No Special Equipment Required

Prerequisite knowledge Preparation/ Training Required equipment Challenge level Minimum time required Where HARP – Heliophysics Audified: Resonance in Plasmas none online, minutes web-connected device easy minutes online Solar Jet Hunter none online, minutes web-connected device easy minutes online

More Demanding Projects That Require Special Equipment

Prerequisite knowledge Preparation/ Training Required equipment Challenge level Minimum time required Where Aurorasaurus none online, minutes web-connected device, camera optional moderate hours outside, high latitudes Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast (DEB) Initiative none online, hours telescope – provided to selected teams moderate hours outside HamSCI familiarity with ham radios online, self-directed, hours web-connected device and/or ham radio moderate weeks indoors Radio JOVE familiarity with radio telescopes online, self-directed, hours web-connected device and/or radio telescope moderate weeks outside and/or online Spritacular none online, minutes web-connected device and/or camera moderate minutes outside and/or online Sungrazer Project none online, hours web-connected device high hours online

Advanced Participation

Many NASA citizen science projects start out with a straightforward, structured task, but that doesn’t have to be where your contributions end. Some projects offer webinars or host regular video conference calls where enthusiastic volunteers can learn about and participate in the work that comes after data collection or classification. Hundreds of volunteers have become involved in deep ways. Over 450 volunteers have even been recognized for their contributions by being named as co-authors of scientific papers, which are the formal way in which scientists announce new discoveries and ideas.