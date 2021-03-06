NASA Skywatching Tips for March 2021 [Video]

What’s Up for March? Mars and friends in the evening, and a brilliant pair of planets returns…

In the first week or so of March, you’ll find Mars near the Pleiades star cluster high in the west in the few hours after sunset.

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars on February 18th! And in addition to this latest surface explorer, orbiters from two other nations arrived in orbit around the Red Planet last month, making 2021 a truly international year of Mars exploration.

You may also notice a couple of other reddish objects forming a line with Mars – that is, the stars Aldebaran, which forms the angry eye of Taurus the bull, and Betelgeuse, the shoulder of Orion. And speaking of Betelgeuse, astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories have determined the cause of the star’s dimming last year was likely due to a cloud of dust ejected by the aging red giant. And while scientists think the star has moved into burning helium, instead of hydrogen, in its core, they think it’s unlikely to explode in a supernova anytime soon.

