NASA To Televise Artemis I Demonstration Test – How To Watch Live

An Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21. NASA will provide live coverage with commentary of the event beginning at 7:15 a.m. EDT (4:15 a.m. PDT).

The demonstration test will allow engineering teams to confirm the repair to a hydrogen leak seen during an early September Artemis I launch attempt. It will also provide the chance for teams to assess updated propellant loading procedures and conduct additional evaluations. The demonstration will conclude when the objectives for the test have been met.

Live coverage of the test will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. During the time when NASA is airing coverage of the launch, rendezvous, docking, and hatch opening of the Soyuz MS-22 carrying NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio to the International Space Station (ISS) on NASA’s Television’s Public Channel, the Artemis I demonstration test will air only on the Media Channel. During all other times, the Artemis I cryogenic demonstration test will air on both the Public and Media Channels.

The agency also will host a media teleconference to preview the test at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 19. Participants include:

Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for Common Exploration Systems Development, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager, Exploration Ground Systems Program, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

John Blevins, chief engineer, Space Launch System Program, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

Audio of the media call will stream live on NASA’s website at: https://www.nasa.gov/live

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test. It is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to provide a foundation for human exploration in deep space. It will demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term presence on the Moon, and serving as a stepping stone to sending astronauts on a mission to Mars.