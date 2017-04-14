NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Views Saturn’s ‘Flying-Saucer’ Moon Atlas Up Close

Cassini takes a closer look at Saturn’s small moon Atlas.

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft capture this new raw, unprocessed image of Saturn’s moon Atlas on April 12, 2017 during a close flyby of about 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers).

These new images are the closest ever taken of Atlas and will help to characterize its shape and geology. Atlas (19 miles, or 30 kilometers across) orbits Saturn just outside the A ring — the outermost of the planet’s bright, main rings.

Additional raw images from Cassini are available at: https://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/galleries/raw-images

Source: Preston Dyches, Jet Propulsion Laboratory