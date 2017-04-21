NASA’s Cassini Views Earth Between the Rings of Saturn

A newly released Cassini Spacecraft image shows the Earth as a point of light between the icy rings of Saturn.

The spacecraft captured the view on April 12, 2017, at 10:41 p.m. The Cassini Spacecraft was 870 million miles (1.4 billion kilometers) away from Earth when the image was taken. Although far too small to be visible in the image, the part of Earth facing Cassini at the time was the southern Atlantic Ocean.

Earth’s moon is also just visible in the image.

Source: Preston Dyches, Jet Propulsion Laboratory