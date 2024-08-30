Close Menu
    Space

    NASA’s October Surprise: ESCAPADE Mission to Mars Set To Launch on Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket

    By NASANo Comments2 Mins Read
    ESCAPADE Spacecraft Orbiting Mars
    Illustration of one ESCAPADE spacecraft orbiting Mars at the beginning of the mission’s science campaign. Credit: James Rattray/Rocket Lab USA

    NASA’s upcoming Mars mission, ESCAPADE, aims to explore the solar wind’s effects on Mars’ atmosphere using two spacecraft. The launch, scheduled for October 13, employs Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, emphasizing cost-effective commercial partnerships.

    NASA’s next science mission to Mars is targeted to launch no earlier than Sunday, October 13, on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

    NASA ESCAPADE Twin Spacecraft Undergo Processing
    NASA’s ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) twin spacecraft undergo processing inside a high bay at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett

    The agency’s ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) mission consists of two spacecraft, designed and built by Rocket Lab, operating as a coordinated pair. The spacecraft will investigate how a stream of particles from the Sun called the solar wind interacts with Mars’ magnetic environment and how this interaction drives the planet’s atmospheric escape.

    Blue Origin LLC of Kent, Washington, was awarded a task order to provide launch service for ESCAPADE as part of the agency’s VADR (Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) launch services contract. NASA’s venture class approach lowers launch costs for more risk-tolerant science payloads by using less agency oversight, giving the commercial company greater flexibility in managing the launch services for the mission.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    Leave A Reply