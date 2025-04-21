NASA’s Perseverance Rover Reveals Mars’ Volcanic Past – And Hints of Ancient Life

A team of scientists has uncovered new details about Mars’ Jezero Crater using the Perseverance rover’s cutting-edge technology. Their research reveals a complex volcanic history marked by diverse iron-rich rocks, potentially shaped by Earth-like processes such as fractional crystallization and crustal mixing.

These findings not only deepen our understanding of the Red Planet’s geology but also hint at conditions that might once have supported life. As Mars samples await return to Earth, the mission’s next phase promises even more groundbreaking discoveries.

Ancient Clues in Martian Rocks

In a new study published in Science Advances, researchers — including Texas A&M University scientist Dr. Michael Tice — have uncovered fresh insights into the geology of Mars’ Jezero Crater, the landing site of NASA’s Perseverance rover. Their analysis reveals that the crater floor is made up of a variety of iron-rich volcanic rocks, offering a detailed glimpse into Mars’ ancient past — and possibly its potential to support life.

Dr. Tice, a geobiologist and sedimentary geologist in the Texas A&M College of Arts and Sciences, is part of an international team using the rover’s data to investigate the planet’s surface.

“By analyzing these diverse volcanic rocks, we’ve gained valuable insights into the processes that shaped this region of Mars,” Tice said. “This enhances our understanding of the planet’s geological history and its potential to have supported life.”

Unlocking Mars’ Secrets With Unrivaled Technology

Perseverance, NASA’s most advanced robotic explorer, landed in the Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, as part of the Mars 2020 mission’s search for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. The rover is collecting core samples of Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and soil) for possible future analysis on Earth.

Meanwhile, scientists like Tice are using the rover’s high-tech tools to analyze Martian rocks to determine their chemical composition and detect compounds that could be signs of past life. The rover also has a high-resolution camera system that provides detailed images of rock texture and structures. But Tice said the technology is so advanced compared to that of past NASA rovers that they are gathering new information at unprecedented levels.

“We’re not just looking at pictures — we’re getting detailed chemical data, mineral compositions, and even microscopic textures,” Tice said. “It’s like having a mobile lab on another planet.”

X-ray Analysis Sheds New Light

Tice and his co-authors analyzed the rock formations within the crater to better understand Mars’ volcanic and hydrological history. The team used the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL), an advanced spectrometer, to analyze the chemical composition and textures of rocks in the Máaz formation, a key geological area within Jezero Crater. PIXL’s high-resolution X-ray capabilities allow for unprecedented detail in studying the elements in the rocks.

Tice noted the importance of the technology in revolutionizing Martian exploration. “Every rover that has ever gone to Mars has been a technological marvel, but this is the first time we’ve been able to analyze rocks in such high resolution using X-ray fluorescence. It has completely changed the way we think about the history of rocks on Mars,” he said.

What The Rocks Reveal

The team’s analysis revealed two distinct types of volcanic rocks. The first type, dark-toned and rich in iron and magnesium, contains intergrown minerals such as pyroxene and plagioclase feldspar, with evidence of altered olivine. The second type, a lighter-toned rock classified as trachy-andesite, includes plagioclase crystals within a potassium-rich groundmass. These findings indicate a complex volcanic history involving multiple lava flows with varying compositions.

Earth’s Volcanic Echoes on Mars

To determine how these rocks formed, researchers conducted thermodynamic modeling — a method that simulates the conditions under which the minerals solidified. Their results suggest that the unique compositions resulted from high-degree fractional crystallization, a process where different minerals separate from molten rock as it cools. They also found signs that the lava may have mixed with iron-rich material from Mars’ crust, changing the rocks’ composition even more.

“The processes we see here — fractional crystallization and crustal assimilation — happen in active volcanic systems on Earth,” said Tice. “It suggests that this part of Mars may have had prolonged volcanic activity, which in turn could have provided a sustained source for different compounds used by life.”

A Glimpse Into Habitability

This discovery is crucial for understanding Mars’ potential habitability. If Mars had an active volcanic system for an extended period, it might have also maintained conditions suitable for life for long portions of Mars’ early history.

“We’ve carefully selected these rocks because they contain clues to Mars’ past environments,” Tice said. “When we get them back to Earth and can analyze them with laboratory instruments, we’ll be able to ask much more detailed questions about their history and potential biological signatures.”

Preparing for the Next Big Leap

The Mars Sample Return mission, a collaborative effort between NASA and the European Space Agency, aims to bring the samples back within the next decade. Once on Earth, scientists will have access to more advanced laboratory techniques to analyze them in greater detail.

Tice said that given the astounding level of technology on Perseverance, more discoveries are ahead. “Some of the most exciting work is still ahead of us. This study is just the beginning. We’re seeing things that we never expected, and I think in the next few years, we’ll be able to refine our understanding of Mars’ geological history in ways we never imagined.”

Reference: “Diverse and highly differentiated lava suite in Jezero crater, Mars: Constraints on intracrustal magmatism revealed by Mars 2020 PIXL” by Mariek E. Schmidt, Tanya V. Kizovski, Yang Liu, Juan D. Hernandez-Montenegro, Michael M. Tice, Allan H. Treiman, Joel A. Hurowitz, David A. Klevang, Abigail L. Knight, Joshua Labrie, Nicholas J. Tosca, Scott J. VanBommel, Sophie Benaroya, Larry S. Crumpler, Briony H. N. Horgan, Richard V. Morris, Justin I. Simon, Arya Udry, Anastasia Yanchilina, Abigail C. Allwood, Morgan L. Cable, John R. Christian, Benton C. Clark, David T. Flannery, Christopher M. Heirwegh, Thomas L. J. Henley, Jesper Henneke, Michael W. M. Jones, Brendan J. Orenstein, Christopher D. K. Herd, Nicholas Randazzo, David Shuster and Meenakshi Wadhwa, 24 January 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adr2613

Tice’s co-authors on the study are:

Mariek E. Schmidt and Tanya V. Kizovski, Brock University

Yang Liu, Abigail C. Allwood, Morgan L. Cable, and Christopher M. Heirwegh, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Juan D. Hernandez-Montenegro, California Institute of Technology

Anastasia Yanchilina, Impossible Sensing, Inc.

Joel A. Hurowitz, Stony Brook University

Allan H. Treiman, Lunar and Planetary Institute

David A. Klevang and Jesper Henneke, Danish Technical University

Nicholas J. Tosca, University of Cambridge

Scott J. VanBommel, Washington University in St. Louis

Richard V. Morris and Justin I. Simon, NASA Johnson Space Center

