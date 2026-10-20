NASA’s Roman Space Telescope Is Sharper Than Anyone Expected

NASA’s Roman Space Telescope has achieved nearly 30% better optical performance than required, promising stunningly sharp views of the universe and its greatest mysteries.

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is performing even better than scientists anticipated after engineers completed an extensive series of tests and precision adjustments. The work has sharpened the observatory’s focus and brought its primary instrument closer to regular scientific operations. Remarkably, the telescope’s Wide Field Instrument is now delivering optical performance nearly 30% better than predicted.

“All of Roman’s sweeping surveys will rely on the Wide Field Instrument,” said Dave Hickey, a Wide Field Instrument systems engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “Many of the mission’s primary goals, like studying dark matter and dark energy, wouldn’t be possible without it, so it’s both exciting and a huge relief to see that it’s working well!”

NASA Tests Roman’s Powerful Wide Field Instrument

After the Wide Field Instrument was activated in September, engineers began carefully examining its components to confirm that each worked properly on its own and as part of the complete system.

The first tests focused on the instrument’s 18 detectors, each roughly the size of a sticky note, along with their associated electronics. Engineers then evaluated the element wheel, which holds filters and other optical components. These allow selected wavelengths of light to reach the detectors and can separate incoming light into its individual colors.

Next came the calibration system. Engineers activated its internal LEDs, which produce different colors of light and can be precisely adjusted in brightness through commands sent from Earth. By measuring how the detectors respond to varying light levels, the team can identify and compensate for small differences in sensitivity.

The team also examined the instrument’s alignment mechanism and moved it from the deliberately unfocused position used during launch to the position expected to provide the clearest images. Additional tests confirmed that the thermal control system could maintain the temperatures needed for the instrument’s components to operate correctly.

“Calibrating an instrument is like tuning a piano or guitar before a concert,” said Maxime Rizzo, a Wide Field Instrument systems engineer at NASA Goddard. “You adjust everything until it’s just how you want it and then leave the settings alone so it performs consistently while you use it.”

Roman’s Telescope Was Already Close to Perfect Alignment

While one group evaluated the Wide Field Instrument, another concentrated on refining the telescope’s optical alignment to produce the sharpest possible images.

“The telescope’s performance was excellent even before we began adjusting the alignment of all the mirrors and other optics, thanks to exceptional preparatory work done on the ground prior to launch,” said Matthew Bolcar, Roman’s optical systems lead at NASA Goddard. “All of the testing and modeling work done at Goddard and by contractors at L3Harris and BAE Space and Mission Systems left only small corrections for us to make to bring everything into near-perfect alignment.”

Achieving that level of accuracy is particularly challenging for a space telescope. Even with extensive preparation, engineers cannot perfectly predict how launch forces and the conditions of space will affect its delicate optical components. Roman launched on August 30.

“Our ground testing couldn’t exactly reproduce the environment Roman would experience in space, such as the absence of gravity,” Bolcar said. “And there are also slight differences in temperature variations and moisture content. Despite those challenges, the recent assessments showed that our ground testing was excellent, with both instruments either matching or exceeding the performance we had predicted.”

A Mirror Adjustment Smaller Than a Human Hair

To produce a clear image, light entering Roman must travel along a carefully controlled path, reflecting between mirrors and other optical components before reaching one of the telescope’s two instruments. Even extremely small alignment errors can affect how precisely that light is focused.

Fortunately, the telescope’s optics were already positioned so accurately that only tiny corrections were necessary.

“We moved the secondary mirror by about one-sixteenth of the diameter of a human hair,” said Alden Jurling, a senior optical engineer working on Roman at NASA Goddard. “This adjustment nudged the height of the secondary mirror above the primary. If we scale that height up to the height of the Empire State Building, the change in height is a little bit less than you would get by stacking a single U.S. penny on top of the tip of the tower.”

Despite its almost unimaginable smallness, that adjustment could significantly improve the scientific observations Roman will make.

Engineers first refined the focus of the Coronagraph Instrument, which had initially produced images that were slightly blurry. The problem was less severe than anticipated and proved relatively straightforward to fix. Following the correction, the instrument is now performing at the high level the team expected.

Work on the Coronagraph Instrument is continuing. Engineers will fine-tune its camera settings and identify the best configurations for its deformable mirrors before demonstrating its ability to block unwanted light in the coming weeks.

With the coronagraph’s focus corrected, the team returned to the Wide Field Instrument for additional optical adjustments.

NASA’s Roman Telescope Exceeds Image Quality Predictions

The results were better than expected. Roman’s Wide Field Instrument now has optical performance nearly 30% better than the mission team had predicted, meaning its future observations should be even sharper than originally anticipated.

Engineers had established an image quality requirement of approximately 90 nanometers RMS (Root Mean Square). This value describes the average scale of optical imperfections relative to an ideal wavefront. At 90 nanometers, the error is already extraordinarily small, measuring roughly 1,000 times less than the thickness of a human hair.

But Roman surpassed that demanding requirement. After the final corrections, the Wide Field Instrument achieved an optical error of just 63 nanometers RMS.

The improvement represents an important achievement for a telescope designed to conduct vast surveys of the universe. With its optics performing beyond expectations, Roman will be able to capture exceptionally detailed images as scientists investigate dark matter, dark energy, and other major cosmic mysteries.

“All of the images from Roman’s cosmic surveys will be even sharper than we expected,” Jurling said. “It’s a great outcome from years of careful modeling, precision metrology, and testing.”

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