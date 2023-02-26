NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station (Official Trailer)

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 1:45 a.m. EST on Monday, February 27, 2023, for the launch of the agency’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The four Crew-6 crewmates – Commander Stephen Bowen, Pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Mission Specialist UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Mission Specialist Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev – will dock the Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, to the forward port on the space station’s Harmony module about 23 hours after liftoff.

Crew-6’s science mission includes cutting-edge research aimed at keeping astronauts and spacecraft safe during deep space exploration, and studies that could lead to improved medical treatments for humans back on Earth. Experiments will include studies of how particular materials burn in microgravity, tissue chip research on heart, brain, and cartilage functions, and an investigation that will collect microbial samples from the outside of the space station. These are just some of the more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations that will take place during their mission.

