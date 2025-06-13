Close Menu
    Health

    Natural Compound in Rice and Coffee May Protect Against Heart Attacks

    By Toho University3 Comments3 Mins Read
    Human Heart Anatomy
    Researchers have found that ferulic acid, a plant-based compound, can effectively prevent coronary artery spasms by targeting calcium channels and muscle proteins. Credit: Stock

    Ferulic acid prevents artery spasms by working through two distinct mechanisms.

    Sudden narrowing of the coronary arteries, known as coronary artery spasms, can cause chest pain (angina), heart attacks, and other serious cardiovascular issues.

    A research team led by Dr. Kento Yoshioka, Dr. Keisuke Obara, and Professor Yoshio Tanaka from the Department of Chemical Pharmacology at Toho University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences has discovered that ferulic acid, a natural compound found in rice, coffee, and certain vegetables, can help prevent these spasms through two separate mechanisms.

    Discovery using pig artery models

    The researchers used porcine (pig) coronary arteries, which closely resemble human heart arteries, and found that ferulic acid significantly reduced artery contractions caused by chemical stimuli.

    Diagram Showing How Ferulic Acid Prevents Coronary Artery Spasms
    Ferulic acid blocks calcium from entering muscle cells through L-type calcium channels, which normally cause the arteries to contract. Even when calcium isn’t involved, it still prevents artery tightening by stopping a specific protein (myosin light chain) from being activated, which is essential for muscle contraction. Credit: Kento Yoshioka

    The study revealed two key actions of ferulic acid:

    1. It blocks calcium from entering muscle cells through L-type calcium channels, which are normally responsible for causing the arteries to contract.
    2. Even when calcium is not involved, it still prevents the arteries from tightening by inhibiting the activation of a specific protein called myosin light chain, which is essential for muscle contraction.

    Comparison to existing treatments

    Surprisingly, ferulic acid was sometimes even more effective than diltiazem, a widely used medication for relaxing blood vessels.

    From Left, Dr. Keisuke Obara, Dr. Yoshio Tanaka, Dr. Kento Yoshioka
    From left: Dr. Keisuke Obara, Dr. Yoshio Tanaka, Dr. Kento Yoshioka. Credit: Dr. Keisuke Obara, Dr. Yoshio Tanaka, Dr. Kento Yoshioka

    “Because ferulic acid is plant-based and considered safe, it may have potential as a health food ingredient or even as a foundation for future heart medications,” said lead researcher Dr. Kento Yoshioka.
    This research opens the door to new, natural ways of supporting heart health—possibly through diet or supplements in the future.

    Reference: “Inhibitory effects of ferulic acid on the contraction responses of porcine coronary arteries: a comparison with diltiazem” by Kento Yoshioka, Keisuke Obara, Yilin Luo, Qianghaodi Hong, Ayaka Fujiwara, Wakaba Kinami, Hideaki Ozawa and Yoshio Tanaka, 18 April 2025, Journal of Pharmacological Sciences.
    DOI: 10.1016/j.jphs.2025.04.006

    Funding: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science

    Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

    Share.

    Related Articles

    3 Comments

    Leave A Reply