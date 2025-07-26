Natural Molecule Shows Remarkable Anti-Aging Results After Just 28 Days

A clinical study shows that pterostilbene, a natural compound, significantly improves signs of aging in the skin, pointing to a new direction in skincare science.

As interest in anti-aging skincare continues to surge, scientists in China have conducted a clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a skincare emulsion containing 0.1% pterostilbene. This compound, a natural antioxidant found in blueberries and related to resveratrol (commonly found in red wine), has shown promise in cellular health and aging research. In this study, researchers set out to determine whether pterostilbene could visibly improve signs of skin aging.

The trial involved 31 participants over a 28-day period. To ensure reliable and unbiased results, the team used a double-blind, split-face method. Each participant applied the pterostilbene emulsion to one side of their face and a placebo (control) emulsion to the other, without knowing which side received which product. Researchers also remained unaware of the assignments during the evaluation phase.

To assess the effects, the study used a combination of sophisticated skin analysis tools and self-reported feedback from the participants. Detailed results, including the specific measurement techniques and clinical outcomes, are documented in the team’s article published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology.

Clinical analysis of 0.1% pterostilbene emulsion. Credit: Cen Z, Chen Z, Wang D, et al.“Our results indicated that the pterostilbene emulsion remarkably improved skin elasticity, firmness, and reduced wrinkles, such as forehead, undereye, and Crow’s feet wrinkles, shares co-author Zhiyuan Chen, Founder of Guangzhou Luanying Cosmetics Co., Ltd. “It also increased the thickness of the epidermis layer, enhanced collagen and elastic fibers, and minimized skin pores.”

Pterostilbene’s Efficacy Confirmed Through Multiple Mechanisms

Compared to the control emulsion, the pterostilbene emulsion brought about statistically significant improvements, and all subjects expressed higher satisfaction with the pterostilbene emulsion. These results collectively demonstrated the superior anti-aging efficacy of the pterostilbene emulsion through multiple mechanisms.

According to corresponding author, Xueping Chen, the findings advance our understanding of pterostilbene’s role in skincare by providing evidence of its potent anti-ageing effects and supporting its use as an active ingredient in cosmetics. “It also offers a new perspective on natural compounds’ applications in the skincare industry,” says Chen. “The significant improvements in various skin parameters and the subjects’ positive feedback highlight the effectiveness of pterostilbene, which may change the way we approach anti-ageing skincare formulations.”

The authors propose a longer study period to fully understand the impact of pterostilbene.

Reference: “Anti-aging Efficacy of a 0.1 % Pterostilbene Skincare Emulsion: A 28-Day Clinical Trial” by Zongxiao Cen, Zhiyuan Chen, Ding Wang, Yuqin Zuo, Junyuan Chen and Xueping Chen, 20 May 2025, Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology.

DOI: 10.1016/j.jdsct.2025.100083

