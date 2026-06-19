Near Absolute Zero, This Transistor Starts Acting Like a Brain Cell

A single transistor that behaves like a brain cell in the deep freeze could help unlock the next generation of quantum computers and space exploration systems.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have developed a new type of brain-inspired electronic hardware that can operate at temperatures close to absolute zero. The breakthrough could help address one of the biggest challenges facing quantum computing while also opening new possibilities for future deep-space missions.

The work was carried out by scientists from HKU’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering within the Faculty of Engineering and the Centre for Advanced Semiconductors and Integrated Circuits (CASIC). Their newly developed programmable neuromorphic platform functions in extremely cold environments and could provide a practical way to improve the scalability of quantum computers.

Brain-Inspired Computing at Near Absolute Zero

The research team, led by Professor Yuhao Zhang and PhD student Xin Yang, found a new method for creating and controlling negative differential resistance (NDR) in industry-standard Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs.

Using this approach, they demonstrated for the first time that a single transistor can reproduce the energy-efficient “spiking” activity seen in biological neurons at temperatures as low as 10 mK.

This achievement is significant because quantum computers operate under extremely cold conditions. Their qubits are highly sensitive and must be maintained at millikelvin temperatures. However, the electronic systems used to control those qubits typically consume substantial power and generate heat.

As a result, today’s silicon-based controllers must be positioned farther away from the qubits, creating a complex web of wiring that limits system performance and makes it more difficult to build larger quantum computers.

“Our work introduces a hardware platform that can be integrated alongside quantum processors,” said Professor Zhang. “By using the unique carrier dynamics in silicon carbide, we can create circuits that are thousands of times more energy-efficient than conventional electronics, significantly reducing the thermal load on cryogenic systems.”

Silicon Carbide Reveals Unique Cryogenic Behavior

The researchers found that SiC MOSFETs behave differently when cooled below 2K. Under those conditions, the devices exhibit a strong “S-shape” NDR effect driven by electron-donor impact ionization (EDII).

Unlike other technologies that depend on heat-related processes, this effect originates from the material’s own atomic structure. According to the team, that makes the behavior highly stable and consistently reproducible across different manufacturing batches.

“This is a robust and scalable approach,” said Mr. Yang. “Because SiC is already used globally in electric vehicles and power grids, we can leverage existing industrial foundries to manufacture these cryogenic chips on 300-mm wafers.”

Toward Larger Quantum Systems and Deep-Space Missions

The study also showed that these artificial neurons can be “cascaded” into larger networks. This capability could enable more advanced local data processing in cryogenic environments, improving functions such as quantum error correction and real-time quantum control.

The potential applications extend beyond quantum computing. Because the circuits can operate reliably in extremely cold conditions, they may also be well suited for deep-space exploration. Future spacecraft and scientific instruments must often function in environments as cold as the lunar surface or the distant regions of our solar system.

The findings were published in Nature Communications.

Reference: “Cryogenic neuromorphic circuits using gate-controlled negative differential resistance in silicon carbide” by Xin Yang, Matthew Porter, Yuan Qin, Zineng Yang, Hehe Gong, Liyang Jin, Zichen Xi, Han Wang, Liyan Zhu, Yuhao Zhang and Linbo Shao, 23 March 2026, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-70963-6

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