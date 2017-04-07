New Juno Spacecraft Image of Jupiter – When Jovian Light and Dark Collide

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft reveals “beauty and the beast” in a recent flyby of Jupiter.

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft uses the JunoCam imager to highlight features on Jupiter where multiple atmospheric conditions appear to collide.

The image was taken at a distance of 7,900 miles (12,700 kilometers) from the planet on March 27, 2017, as Juno performed a close flyby of Jupiter.

This publicly selected target is called “STB Spectre.” The ghostly bluish streak across the right half of the image is a long-lived storm, one of the few structures perceptible in these whitened latitudes where the south temperate belt of Jupiter would normally be. The egg-shaped spot on the lower left is where incoming small dark spots make a hairpin turn.

The image was processed by Roman Tkachenko, and the description is from John Rogers, the citizen scientist who identified the point of interest.

Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/ Roman Tkachenko