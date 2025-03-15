New Study Links Aspirin to Increased Chest Muscle Loss

A new study suggests that statins help protect chest muscles, whereas aspirin contributes to chest muscle loss.

A new study suggests that statins may help reduce chest muscle loss in current and former smokers, while aspirin may be associated with increased chest muscle loss. The findings were recently published in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal.

Many current and former smokers are prescribed statins to manage high cholesterol and aspirin to prevent heart disease. Research has shown that these individuals are prone to skeletal muscle loss, particularly those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is a progressive inflammatory lung disease that includes conditions such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It can be caused by genetic factors and environmental irritants like smoke or pollution. Affecting more than 30 million Americans, COPD is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

Investigating the Effects of Statins and Aspirin on Muscle Loss

This new study sought to determine if these common medications are associated with skeletal muscle loss. Researchers examined chest CT imaging data from the COPD Genetic Epidemiology (COPDGene) study to determine loss in pectoralis muscle area and pectoralis muscle density. This study included 4,191 participants who had reported medication and chest CT scan data for both COPDGene phase 1 and phase 2 visits.

“Current and former smokers have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes and are commonly prescribed statins and aspirin to treat these conditions. By examining the impact of these medications on pectoralis muscle area and density, we found that statins can potentially reduce chest muscle loss, while aspirin may contribute to increased chest muscle loss,” said Toru Shirahata, M.D., a pulmonologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and lead author of the study. “By further examining the impact of statins and aspirin on skeletal muscle mass, health care providers may be able to better personalize treatments to improve outcomes for these patients.”

Reference: “Effect of Common Medications on Longitudinal Pectoralis Muscle Area in Smokers” by Toru Shirahata, Nicholas A. Enzer, Victor Castro, Joe Chiles, Merry-Lynn McDonald, Bina Choi, Alejandro A. Diaz, George R. Washko, Raúl San José Estépar, Samuel Y. Ash and Farbod N. Rahaghi, January 2025, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases: Journal of the COPD Foundation.

DOI: 10.15326/jcopdf.2024.0557

The study was funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and the COPD Foundation.

