“Shocking” Results: Scientists Reveal New Method To Boost Muscle Growth and Strength

A new meta-analysis reveals that combining electrical muscle stimulation with resistance training leads to increased strength and muscle mass.
If building strength and muscle mass is part of your New Year’s resolution, you might consider adding a new element to your workout routine.
Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), also known as electrical muscle stimulation, uses electrical currents to trigger muscle contractions. According to Sudip Bajpeyi, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Kinesiology at The University of Texas at El Paso, these stimulation devices are user-friendly and widely available. However, he has often wondered, “Can these stimulators offer any benefits when used during resistance training? What does the research say?”
The latest research offers promising answers. A new meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology found that combining NMES with resistance training results in greater muscle mass and strength gains compared to resistance training alone.
Bajpeyi and his team conducted the meta-analysis comprising more than a dozen studies that used NMES and reviewed their results.
Comprehensive Research Approach
“A meta-analysis provides more comprehensive evidence on studies that explore the same research question,” Bajpeyi explained. “This approach allows us to move beyond the limitations of individual studies and make more informed, evidence-based conclusions.”
Co-authors on the study are Gabriel Narvaez, a recently graduated master’s student in kinesiology, and Jehu N. Apaflo, a doctoral student in interdisciplinary health sciences.
The team specifically analyzed research that combined NMES with resistance training.
The analysis focused on studies where participants performed traditional resistance exercises, such as bench presses or squats, while using NMES devices. That’s when you do about eight to 12 repetitions of one weight training exercise, rest and repeat, Bajpeyi said.
The studies compared the results of participants using electrical stimulators while exercising to those who did the exercises with no electrical stimulation. Participants’ muscle mass and strength were assessed at the beginning and the end of each study. Training periods for participants ranged from two to 16 weeks, with longer durations yielding better results.
“Under normal conditions, the brain activates muscles by sending signals through the nervous system,” Bajpeyi said. “NMES mimics this process by delivering external electrical currents to the nerves, causing the muscles to contract, without input from the brain. Think of it as though your muscles are contracting involuntarily.”
Broader Health Benefits of NMES
Bajpeyi is the director of the Metabolic Nutrition and Exercise Research (MiNER) lab at UTEP, where his team studies how NMES or other interventions can improve physical and metabolic health.
Funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bajpeyi is currently investigating how NMES might help regulate blood glucose levels and reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes.
“Exercise is medicine, but not everyone is able or willing to engage in traditional exercise,” he said. “NMES has great potential for improving metabolic health by building muscle mass, which can help the body process blood glucose more effectively.”
Bajpeyi said his NMES study results are forthcoming.
Reference: “The additive effect of neuromuscular electrical stimulation and resistance training on muscle mass and strength” by Gabriel Narvaez, Jehu Apaflo, Amy Wagler, Andrew McAinch and Sudip Bajpeyi, 2 January 2025, European Journal of Applied Physiology.
DOI: 10.1007/s00421-024-05700-2
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
The good think about shocking people in the gym is that it might remind them to put down their cellphones and do another set, instead of tying up a machine/weight station for 10 minutes while they do just two mousey sets consuming maybe 60 seconds, spending the rest of the time fiddling with their cellphones.
I validate this experience.
Bruce Lee did it too, some believe his swollen brain was caused by it
Your must shock the muscle!
You do not want to be a girlie-man!
Very interesting
This sounds like it can help with loss in patients. Or at least keep them from getting worse. It has lots of potential. My Syfy geek imagings a body suit to help people walk, fix and enhance.
All these sorts of studies involve pulsed-voltage stimulation to a muscle area. I’m curious to know if the same claimed effect of weight-training plus simple DC (low) voltage from top to bottom (electrodes to both feet/hands and neck) as a control might show the same effect.
Why? Because if no statistically significant difference could be shown, it would get rid of having to buy expensive pulsed stimulators and setting up complicated settings and patterns. I have just such a device and it is miserable just trying to follow the instructions.
The main function of the pulses is to not just contract muscle, but also allow it time to relax. A constant DC current would keep the muscle contracted. During muscle contraction, glucose is converted to ATP using oxygen, but if the O2 supply is low (which generally is the case because capillaries get squeezed shut during muscle contraction), this process generates lactic acid. The lactic acid leads to muscle cramps and pain.
Sweet bro!!! I’m cutting the end off of my extension cord and heading to the gym to get swoll.