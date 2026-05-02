Popular Weight-Loss Drugs Found To Cut Heart Attack and Stroke Risk

A large-scale analysis suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonists may do more than manage weight or blood sugar.

New research suggests that GLP-1 weight loss drugs may provide lasting protection against heart attacks, strokes, and early death.

Scientists at Anglia Ruskin University analyzed data from more than 90,000 patients across large international studies. They found that people treated with glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists had a significantly lower risk of major cardiovascular events compared with those who received a placebo.

Long-Term Cardiovascular Benefits

The team reviewed 11 major cardiovascular outcome trials, with findings published in Cardiovascular Diabetology – Endocrinology Reports. The analysis showed that GLP-1 receptor agonists reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular death, by about 13% compared with placebo over an average follow-up period of nearly three years.

This study stands out because it focused on longer-term effects. Only trials with at least one year of follow-up were included, helping to capture sustained benefits rather than short-term changes. The reduced risk was seen regardless of whether patients had diabetes.

People taking these medications also had a lower risk of death from any cause. They experienced fewer nonfatal heart attacks, fewer nonfatal strokes, and fewer hospitalizations for heart failure.

Effects Across High-Risk Groups

The benefits were most evident in individuals already at elevated cardiovascular risk, such as those with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or existing heart disease.

The researchers did not find a meaningful increase in serious safety issues, including severe hypoglycemia or acute pancreatitis, compared with placebo. However, gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting were more common, though these effects are already well known.

GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide, liraglutide, and dulaglutide, have gained widespread attention in recent years for their effectiveness in treating obesity.

Implications for Healthcare and Policy

Lead author Dr. Simon Cork, Physiology lead at Anglia Ruskin University’s School of Medicine, said: “This is the most comprehensive review to date of long-term cardiovascular outcome trials for GLP-1 receptor agonists. We know that one of the factors that weighs on people’s minds when considering going onto these drugs is the potential long-term side effects.

“Our results show that, when taken over a prolonged period of at least one year, these medications do much more than help control blood sugar or weight. They significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and premature death in people who are already vulnerable.

“We found the benefits to be consistent across different drugs, trial designs, and patient groups. This has important implications for clinical practice and health policy, particularly given cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the UK.

“These drugs have the potential to become a key part of healthcare strategies, especially for people with type 2 diabetes or established heart disease. Using them earlier and more widely across populations could help prevent thousands of serious cardiovascular events.”

Reference: “The long-term cardiovascular safety and efficacy of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists in high-risk cardiovascular populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Kezia Peter, Ocin Roka, Emma Sepp, Maya Warburton, Jufen Zhang and Simon C. Cork, 1 May 2026, Cardiovascular Diabetology – Endocrinology Reports.

DOI: 10.1186/s40842-026-00295-3

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