Scientists Discover Surprising New Benefits of Eating Grapes

Eating grapes daily improves muscle function by modifying gene expression, with stronger effects in females. This may help prevent muscle loss, especially with aging.
A recent study from Western New England University (WNE), published in the journal Foods, highlights the significant impact of long-term grape consumption on muscle health in both men and women. The findings suggest that incorporating grapes into the diet can influence gene expression in muscle, potentially supporting muscle mass and function.
Each year, approximately 30 million tons of grapes are consumed worldwide, offering health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Research has linked grape consumption to improvements in heart, kidney, skin, eye, and gastrointestinal health, among other areas.
Key Findings
The study found that daily grape consumption significantly alters muscle gene expression, with a more pronounced effect in females, ultimately bringing male and female muscle characteristics closer together at a metabolic level. Additionally, genes associated with lean muscle mass were elevated, while those linked to muscle degeneration were reduced, indicating improved muscle function. These findings suggest potential applications for age-related muscle loss, as 10-16% of elderly individuals experience sarcopenia or age-related muscle loss. The research highlights how a nutrigenomic approach, such as regular grape consumption, may complement traditional muscle maintenance strategies like exercise and high-protein diets.
“This study provides compelling evidence that grapes have the potential to enhance muscle health at the genetic level,” said Dr. John Pezzuto, senior investigator of the study and professor and dean of pharmacy and health sciences at Western New England University. “Given their safety profile and widespread availability, it will be exciting to explore how quickly these changes can be observed in human trials.”
Study Overview
Nutrigenomics investigates how diet influences gene expression and how genetic variation impacts dietary responses. Grapes, rich in phytochemicals, exhibit potential disease-preventive properties through nutrigenomic mechanisms rather than direct chemical interactions. The research team investigated the impact of two servings of grapes per day on genetic expression patterns in muscle. As expected, male and female muscles showed major differences in control studies but, surprisingly, male and female muscles greatly converged into a single phenotype when provided with the grape diet.
The DNA of a single species, including humans, does not greatly differ, individual by individual. Rather, a major factor that differentiates people, such as eye color for example, is largely driven by the expression of DNA, i.e., the phenotype.
In the current study, it was made clear that ingestion of grapes changed the phenotypic gene expression of male and female muscle, but to a larger extent in females. This resulted in nearly all the measured metabolic parameters being the same. Based on the information that was deciphered from the expression of over 20,000 genes, male and female muscle converged to a common metabolic phenotype.
Interestingly, expression of specific genes associated with good muscle health, e.g., lean muscle mass, were elevated, and expression genes associated with poor muscle health, e.g., muscle degeneration, were decreased.
The researchers plan to further investigate the mechanisms behind these changes and the timeline for their effects. As nutrigenomics continues to evolve, this study paves the way for a new approach to muscle health that may benefit individuals across all age groups.
Reference: “Long-Term Dietary Consumption of Grapes Alters Phenotypic Expression in Skeletal Muscle of Aged Male and Female Mice” by Asim Dave, Eun-Jung Park, Sumi Piya and John M. Pezzuto, 17 February 2025, Foods.
DOI: 10.3390/foods14040695
The research was funded by the California Table Grape Commission.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Grape consumption should improve digestion more than building musles. Other benefits may be kidney cleansing and improved bowel movement, but over consumption may cause high blood sugar and relevant issues. In general, moderate use is benefits overall health.
*moderate use benefits overall health.
How about just juice or even better, vine?
I agree with skab 💯.
This was funded by the grape industry,, so there is a conflict of interest. I won’t trust the findings unless replicated by a study with no conflict in funding. Which is less likely now that Drump has cut NIH.
I agree with you totally.
Go to fodmap.ca (or .com)which is a list of foods that you shouldn’t
eat and foods that are OK to eat for people with stomach/bowel problems (Chrones’, IBS, UC)
Fodmap shows that grapes are NOT good for you bc they contain
high fructose which causes the problems.
They suggest no more than 2 medium grapes 🍇 per day.
WTH!
Good point…I also wonder about the type of grapes used in study. I believe those are Concord grapes in photo.
The refered study is in mice not humans as the article said.
“The research was funded by the California Table Grape Commission.”
Interesting…
Jelly?
I wonder if raisins would offer the same benefit? And wine too??
Jelly?
Jelly?
It’s truth that including grapes on my breakfast I feel much better I?ediatelly after and because I normally skip lred!
Nothing new it was called a balanced diet with the 5 food groups back in my day.
I love grapes. Thanks for sharing this article.
I love grapes. Thanks for sharing this post.
Is that why there’s a picture of BLUEBERRIES???!!!
Blueberries are better for you w/ less sugar ☺️
Makes sense. Benefits have also been found in the brain, and the brain & muscles tend to degenerate simultaneously.