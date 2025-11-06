Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Alarming Differences in Brain Structure

A major international study has found that frequent consumption of ultra-processed foods is linked to structural differences in the brain that could drive overeating.

A groundbreaking global study that analyzed brain scans from around 30,000 individuals has revealed concerning links between eating ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and measurable differences in brain structure. Researchers suggest these brain changes may be connected to patterns of overeating, potentially creating a cycle that reinforces unhealthy eating behaviors.

Ultra-processed foods are products that undergo extensive industrial processing and contain ingredients rarely used in home cooking, such as emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives. These foods often include items like packaged snacks, sugary cereals, soft drinks, and processed meats. They tend to be high in calories, salt, and added sugars while lacking essential nutrients.

“Our findings suggest that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with differences in the brain. These associations could be linked to behavioral patterns such as overeating, though causal relationships cannot be confirmed by our study. The observed associations are not solely explained by inflammation or obesity; ingredients and additives typical to UPFs, such as emulsifiers may also play a role, although this requires further longitudinal or experimental evidence,” explains the shared first author of the research Arsène Kanyamibwa from the University of Helsinki.

Understanding Processed vs. Ultra-Processed Foods

While not all processed foods are inherently harmful—many, particularly plant-based processed items, play beneficial roles in our diet—the study highlights the pressing concern regarding UPFs, which contain chemically modified ingredients and additives.

“In particular, processed foods of plant origin, such as frozen vegetables, can be recommended. Another good example of the benefits of processing is the pasteurization of milk. In contrast, foods high in chemically modified ingredients and additives, such as processed meat products, are problematic.”

Kanyamibwa emphasizes the importance of this growing body of evidence in shaping public health strategies and personal dietary choices.

“Given the growing body of evidence, reducing ultra-processed food intake and strengthening regulatory standards in food manufacturing may be crucial steps toward ensuring better public health outcomes,” Kanyamibwa asserts.

Reference: “Ultra-processed food consumption affects structural integrity of feeding-related brain regions independent of and via adiposity” by Filip Morys, Arsene Kanyamibwa, Daniel Fängström, Max Tweedale, Alexandre Pastor-Bernier, Houman Azizi, Lang Liu, Annette Horstmann and Alain Dagher, 8 April 2025, npj Metabolic Health and Disease.

DOI: 10.1038/s44324-025-00056-3

The study, utilizing the UK Biobank’s extensive cohort of middle-aged individuals from the United Kingdom, was conducted in partnership with researchers from the University of Helsinki and McGill University’s Montréal Neurological Institute.

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