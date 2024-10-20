Scientists Uncover Exciting New Brain Benefits of Eating Strawberries

Research indicates that consuming strawberries daily can promote cardiometabolic health and help manage cholesterol levels.

Cardiovascular disease continues to be a leading cause of death globally, but a recent study points to strawberries as a tasty and natural way to promote heart health and regulate cholesterol. The research demonstrated that consuming strawberries regularly (between 1 and 4 cups per day) offers notable benefits, particularly in enhancing cardiometabolic health.

Conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis and funded by the California Strawberry Commission, the literature review, published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, consolidated findings from 47 clinical trials and 13 observational studies published between 2000 and 2023.

It concluded that strawberries are packed with beneficial phytonutrients like polyphenols and fiber, which help lower levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while reducing inflammation. The result is enhanced overall heart health and better management of cardiovascular risk factors.

Versatile Forms of Strawberries and Their Impact

Whether fresh, frozen, or in freeze-dried form, a daily dose of strawberries can have a substantial impact on cardiometabolic health, especially in those at higher risk for heart disease. By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, strawberries aid in lowering the risk of developing cardiovascular conditions.

“Strawberries are rich in phytonutrients that benefit heart health,” said Roberta Holt, Ph.D., lead researcher of the study at the University of California, Davis. “Our review found that regular strawberry consumption not only lowers cholesterol but also helps reduce inflammation, which is a key driver of heart disease. This means that simply adding a cup of strawberries to your daily routine can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular events.”

Cognitive Benefits of Strawberries

Beyond heart health, the study reveals exciting benefits for brain health. This research suggests strawberries may help delay cognitive decline and protect against dementia, thanks to their rich flavonoid content. Strawberries may support cognitive function and combat oxidative stress, key factors in keeping the brain sharp as we age.

Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., F.A.N.D., noted, “People are seeking natural, food-based solutions to manage their health and strawberries offer a convenient, delicious, and affordable way to support heart health. They are packed with phytonutrients, fiber, and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, and can be easily added to smoothies, yogurt, salads, or eaten as a snack.”

Reference: “Strawberry (Fragaria x Ananassa) intake on human health and disease outcomes: a comprehensive literature review” by Prae Charoenwoodhipong, Michelle L. Zuelch, Carl L. Keen, Robert M. Hackman and Roberta R. Holt, 11 September 2024, Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

DOI: 10.1080/10408398.2024.2398634

This work was supported by the California Strawberry Commission (CSC). PC, MLZ, and RRH received financial support from the CSC for this work.

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