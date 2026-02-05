New Treatment Wipes Out Cancer Cells Without Harming Healthy Tissue

A dual-action nanomaterial uses cancer’s own chemistry to destroy tumors while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a new nanomaterial that activates two chemical reactions inside cancer cells, destroying them through oxidative stress while largely sparing healthy tissue.

The study, led by Oleh and Olena Taratula and Chao Wang of the OSU College of Pharmacy, was published in Advanced Functional Materials.

Turning cancer’s chemistry against itself

The study builds on chemodynamic therapy or CDT, a developing cancer treatment strategy that takes advantage of the unusual chemical conditions inside tumors. Cancer cells typically exist in a more acidic environment than normal tissue and contain higher levels of hydrogen peroxide, creating conditions that can be exploited for targeted therapy.

Traditional CDT relies on these tumor-specific conditions to produce hydroxyl radicals. These highly reactive molecules, made up of oxygen and hydrogen with an unpaired electron, damage cells by oxidizing essential components such as lipids, proteins, and DNA.

More recent CDT approaches have expanded this concept by also generating singlet oxygen, another reactive oxygen species. Singlet oxygen differs from the oxygen we breathe because it has one electron spin state instead of the three found in more stable atmospheric oxygen, making it especially reactive inside cells.

“However, existing CDT agents are limited,” Oleh Taratula said. “They efficiently generate either radical hydroxyls or singlet oxygen but not both, and they often lack sufficient catalytic activity to sustain robust reactive oxygen species production. Consequently, preclinical studies often only show partial tumor regression and not a durable therapeutic benefit.”

A nanoagent that delivers a one-two punch

In this paper, the scientists present a novel CDT nanoagent, an iron-based metal-organic framework or MOF, able to generate both compounds for more effective treatment, and with superior catalytic efficiency. The MOF showed potent toxicity in multiple cancer cell lines and negligible harm to noncancerous cells.

“When we systemically administered our nanoagent in mice bearing human breast cancer cells, it efficiently accumulated in tumors, robustly generated reactive oxygen species, and completely eradicated the cancer without adverse effects,” Olena Taratula said. “We saw total tumor regression and long-term prevention of recurrence, all without seeing any systemic toxicity.”

Before this treatment can be tested in humans, the research team plans to evaluate its therapeutic efficacy in various cancer types, including aggressive pancreatic cancer, to demonstrate its broad applicability across different malignancies.

Reference: “Structurally Engineered Ferrous Metal–Organic Framework as a Chemodynamic Therapy Nanoagent for Concurrent Hydroxyl Radical and Singlet Oxygen Generation” by Chao Wang, Kongbrailatpam Shitaljit Sharma, Yoon Tae Goo, Vladislav Grigoriev, Constanze Raitmayr, Ana Paula Mesquita Souza, Manali Parag Phawde, Olena R. Taratula and Oleh Taratula, 26 January 2026, Advanced Functional Materials.

DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202529194

Funded by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.