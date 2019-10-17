New Type of Transistor One Step Closer As Double Layer of Graphene Helps to Control Spin Currents

Double layer

‘However, this approach reduces the lifetime of the spins’, explains Siddhartha Omar, a postdoc in the Van Wees group. Tungsten is a metal, and its atoms influence the electrons passing through the graphene, dissipating the spin currents. This led Omar to use a double layer of graphene on the tungsten disulfide, based on the theory that electrons passing through the upper layer should ‘feel’ less of the metal atoms’ influence.

Omar also used another new technique, in which two different types of spin current are passed through the graphene. Spin is a magnetic moment that has a given direction. In normal materials, the spins are not aligned. However, the magnetic moment of spin currents – like that of magnets – has a preferential alignment. Relative to the material through which the electrons are passing, their spins can either have an in-plane orientation or an out-of-plane orientation.

Energy level

‘We found that, as the electrons pass through the outer graphene layer, the in-plane spins are dissipated very quickly – in mere picoseconds. However, the lifetime of the out-of-plane spins is about one hundred times longer.’ This means that, even in the presence of tungsten disulfide, one component of spin currents (spins with an out-of-plane orientation) can travel far enough to be used in devices such as transistors.