Not Science Fiction: Electric Propulsion Comes of Age With Psyche Mission to an Asteroid

TOPICS:

By NASA November 20, 2021

Electric Hall Thruster NASA Psyche Spacecraft

At left, xenon plasma emits a blue glow from an electric Hall thruster identical to those that will propel NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the main asteroid belt. On the right is a similar non-operating thruster. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

When it comes time for NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to power itself through deep space, it’ll be more brain than brawn that does the work. Once the stuff of science fiction, the efficient and quiet power of electric propulsion will provide the force that propels the Psyche spacecraft all the way to the main asteroid belt between metal-rich asteroid also called Psyche.

The photo on the left captures an operating electric Hall thruster identical to those that will propel NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, which is set to launch in August 2022 and travel to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The xenon

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

More on SciTechDaily

Be the first to comment on "Not Science Fiction: Electric Propulsion Comes of Age With Psyche Mission to an Asteroid"

Leave a comment

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.