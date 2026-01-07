One in Three Women Live With This Silent Threat

Men’s drinking isn’t just personal — it’s a global public health crisis devastating women and children.

A new global review led by La Trobe University has drawn attention to the often-overlooked damage caused by men’s alcohol use to women and children. The researchers are calling for urgent changes to alcohol policy and gender-responsive approaches both internationally and in Australia.

The research paper, “Harms to Women and Children from Men’s Alcohol Use: An Evidence Review and Directions For Policy,” brings together evidence from three recent reviews covering a total of 78 academic studies.

Women and Children Face Elevated Risks Worldwide

Across many countries, as many as one in three women report living with a partner who drinks heavily. Children who grow up in these households face higher risks of violence, neglect, poor physical and mental health, and fewer opportunities later in life.

These harms are most intense in low- and middle-income countries and in societies where gender inequality is more widespread.

Men’s Drinking Patterns Drive Disproportionate Harm

The review was led by Professor Anne-Marie Laslett of La Trobe’s Centre for Alcohol Policy Research (CAPR) and published by the global non-profit research institute RTI International. The findings show that men tend to drink more heavily than women and are more likely to engage in behaviors that harm others while drinking.

As a result, women and children are affected most severely, experiencing physical injuries, mental health difficulties, financial stress, and disruptions to education and family stability.

“Research shows that the consequences of men’s alcohol use extend far beyond the individual that drinks,” Professor Laslett said.

“Women and children pay a heavy price, yet policies rarely take their experiences into account. This is a major gap in international public health and social policy.”

Global Gender Gaps and Policy Blind Spots

International data also point to major differences between countries in alcohol use patterns among men and women. In some regions, these gender gaps make the negative effects on women and children even more pronounced.

“Globally there has been poor recognition that others’ drinking, and particularly men’s drinking, contributes to many harms to women and children,” Professor Laslett said.

“Social, cultural, and economic policies, as well as alcohol-specific policies, need to change to ensure that they are responding to the harms to women and children highlighted in this review.”

Australia’s Policy Debate and the Need for Broader Action

In Australia, the findings come at a time of increasing national focus on domestic and family violence. Recent government reviews have acknowledged alcohol’s role in partner violence and have called for stronger regulation and prevention efforts.

Last year, Australia’s Federal Government commissioned a rapid review that recommended changes to alcohol regulation. The authors of the global review stress that while proven measures such as higher alcohol taxes, reduced availability, and limits on marketing remain important, they must be combined with efforts to challenge harmful gender norms and strengthen support for women and children.

Meaningful progress, the researchers argue, will require coordinated action across health, legal, and social service systems.

Professor Siri Hettige, a collaborator from Sri Lanka’s University of Columbo, emphasized the importance of targeted local solutions that reflect the lived experiences of affected families.

“Given the nature of the social context in which the harm to women and children from men’s drinking occurs, interventions to reduce such harms might have to go beyond current alcohol policies,” Professor Hettige said.

Reference: “Harms to women and children from men’s alcohol use: An evidence review and directions for policy” by Anne-Marie Laslett, Leane Ramsoomar, Katherine Karriker-Jaffe, Cassandra Hopkins, Kathryn Graham, Natalie Blackburn, Mary Jean Walker, Siri H. Haugland, Ilona Tamutienė, Robin Room, Thomas K Greenfield, Gail Gilchrist, Amany S. B. Tanyos, Bree Willoughby, Siri Hettige, Orratai Waleewong and Ingrid M. Wilson, September 2025, RTI Press.

DOI: 10.3768/rtipress.2025.op.0098.2509

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