A new concept for energy transfer between gravitational waves and light.
When massive cosmic objects such as black holes merge or neutron stars crash into one another, they can produce gravitational waves. These ripples move through the universe at the speed of light and create extremely small changes in the structure of space-time. Their existence was first predicted by Albert Einstein, and scientists confirmed them experimentally for the first time in 2015.
Building on this discovery, Prof. Ralf Schützhold, a theoretical physicist at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), is proposing a bold new step.
Schützhold has developed a concept for an experiment that would go beyond detecting gravitational waves and instead allow researchers to influence them. The proposal, published in the journal Physical Review Letters, could also help clarify whether gravity follows quantum rules, a question that remains unresolved in modern physics.
Manipulating Gravitational Waves With Light
“Gravity affects everything, including light,” says Schützhold. And this interaction also occurs when gravitational waves and light waves meet. Schützhold’s idea is to transfer tiny packets of energy from a light wave to a gravitational wave. By doing so, the energy of the light wave is reduced slightly, and the energy of the gravitational wave is increased by the same amount.
The transferred energy corresponds to one or more gravitons, the hypothetical particles that are thought to carry the force of gravity in quantum theories, but which have not yet been directly observed.
“It would make the gravitational wave a tiny bit more intensive,” explains the physicist. The light wave, on the other hand, loses exactly the same amount of energy which leads to a minute change in the light wave’s frequency.
“The process can work the other way around, too,” Schützhold continues. In this case, the gravitational wave dispenses an energy package to the light wave. It should be possible to measure both effects, that is, the stimulated emission and absorption of gravitons, albeit with considerable experimental effort.
An Experiment on an Extreme Scale
Schützhold has calculated the huge dimensions of such an experiment: potentially, laser pulses in the visible or near-infrared spectral range could be reflected back and forth between two mirrors up to a million times. In a set-up about a kilometer long, this would produce an optical path length of around one million kilometers. Such an order of magnitude is sufficient to conduct the desired measurement of the energy exchange caused by the absorption and emission of gravitons when light and a gravitational wave meet.
However, the change in the frequency of the light wave caused by the absorption or release of the energy of one or more gravitons in interaction with the gravitational wave is extremely small. Nevertheless, by using a cleverly constructed interferometer it should be possible to demonstrate these changes in frequency.
In the process, two light waves experience different changes in frequency – depending on whether they absorb or emit gravitons. After this interaction and passing along the optical path length, they overlap again and generate an interference pattern. From this, it is possible to infer the frequency change that has occurred and thus the transfer of gravitons.
Probing the Quantum Nature of Gravity
“It can take several decades from initial idea to experiment,” says Schützhold. But perhaps it might happen sooner in this case, as the LIGO Observatory – acronym for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory – that is dedicated to detecting gravitational waves, shows strong similarities. LIGO consists of two L-shaped vacuum tubes approximately four kilometers long.
A beam splitter divides a laser beam onto both arms of the detector. As they pass through, incoming gravitational waves minimally distort space-time, which causes changes of a few attometers (10-18 meters) in the originally equal length of the two arms. This tiny change in length alters the interference pattern of the laser light, generating a detectable signal.
In an interferometer tailored to Schützhold’s idea, it could be possible not only to observe gravitational waves but also to manipulate them for the first time by stimulated emission and absorption of gravitons. According to Schützhold, light pulses whose photons are entangled, that is, quantum mechanically coupled, could significantly increase the sensitivity of the interferometer further.
“Then we could even draw inferences about the quantum state of the gravitational field itself,” says Schützhold. While this would not be direct proof of the hypothetical graviton, which is the subject of intense debate among physicists, it would at least be a strong indication of its existence.
After all, if the light waves did not exhibit the predicted interference effects when interacting with gravitational waves, the current theory based on gravitons would be disproved. It is thus hardly surprising that Schützhold’s concept for the manipulation of gravitational waves is meeting with great interest among his colleagues.
Reference: “Stimulated Emission or Absorption of Gravitons by Light” by Ralf Schützhold, 22 October 2025, Physical Review Letters.
DOI: 10.1103/xd97-c6d7
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B Memo 2512191339_Source 1. Reinterpretation []
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/physicists-propose-first-ever-experiment-to-manipulate-gravitational-waves/
1.
Physicists have proposed the first experiment to manipulate gravitational waves.
[Gravitational waves are created in the msoss, and light operates in the electromagnetic wave msbase. Then, the light that detects gravitational waves is the gravitational dark matter doing something in the ordinary matter msbase. 1020,21]
_A new concept of energy transfer between gravitational waves and light qqcell.darkmatter.tsp_qqshell. gravitational wave/GW
~~mbcell( normal.zsp_mbshell(electromagnetic waves) is focused on. 1331.]
1-1.
_Gravitational waves can be generated when massive celestial bodies, such as black holes, merge or neutron stars collide.
_These waves travel through space at the speed of light, causing minute changes in the fabric of spacetime. The existence of gravitational waves was first predicted by Albert Einstein, and scientists first experimentally confirmed them in 2015.
[Gravitational waves were originally thought to originate from msoss. However, it was inferred that dark energy (eqpms) is formed by heavy WIMPs, and these generate gravitons and other particles through black hole nqvixers. 1335.]
_Based on these findings, Professor Ralph Schutzholt, a theoretical physicist at the Helmholtz Center Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), It proposes a bold new direction for research.
_Schultholt has developed an experimental concept that would allow researchers to influence gravitational waves beyond detecting them. Published in the journal Physical Review Letters, this proposal could also help determine whether gravity obeys the laws of quantum mechanics, a question that remains unresolved in modern physics.
1-2. Manipulating Gravitational Waves with Light
_Schultholt states, “Gravity influences everything, including light.” And this interaction also occurs when gravitational waves and light waves interact.
_Schultholt’s idea is to transfer a tiny particle of energy from the light wave to the gravitational wave. This would slightly decrease the energy of the light wave, and increase the energy of the gravitational wave by an equal amount.
[When gravitational waves arrive at the qqcell, they merge with the light wave path through the qqshell’s interferometer.]
In this case, the particles traveling at the speed of light distort Einstein spacetime with a tiny amount of microgravity. Hmm. Something seems to be working now… 1322.24,]
_The transferred energy corresponds to one or more gravitons, hypothetical particles believed to carry the force of gravity in quantum theory, but gravitons have not yet been directly observed.
[The transferred energy would be eqpms.dark_energy.
, Gravitational waves appear in nqvixer.blacj_hole. Hmm.
,1318,19, 1322,]
1-3.
_”The intensity of the gravitational waves would then be slightly stronger,” the physicist explains. Light, on the other hand, would lose exactly the same amount of energy, resulting in only a very slight change in the frequency of the light wave.
[
_Schutzhold adds, “This process can also occur in reverse.” In this case, the gravitational wave would transfer its energy packet to the light wave. While it would require significant experimental effort, it would be possible to measure both the stimulated emission and absorption of gravitons.
2. Extreme Scale Experiment
_Schultholt calculated the enormous scale of this experiment. A laser pulse in the visible or near-infrared region can be reflected up to a million times between two mirrors.
_In a device approximately 1 km long, the optical path length would be approximately 1 million kilometers. This scale is sufficient to measure the energy exchange that occurs when light and gravitational waves interact due to the absorption and emission of gravitons.
[Such a large scale is not necessary at all. The James Webb Observatory would capture it. We’re not observing gravitational waves from the multiverse, after all…haha.
>>If we apply the principle of locality scarcity to that scale, even if it’s not LIGO,
>>> even a James Webb version of a miniature optical lens tunneling observatory could capture it. Hehe. Hmm. 1309,11, 14,15]
2-1.
_However, the frequency change in the light wave caused by the absorption or emission of energy from one or more gravitons interacting with gravitational waves is extremely small.
_Nevertheless, the precise Using the fabricated interferometer, we will be able to observe these frequency changes.
_In this process, the two light waves exhibit different frequency changes depending on whether they absorb or emit gravitons.
_After this interaction, the two waves travel along the optical path and overlap again, generating an interference pattern. This interference pattern allows us to infer the frequency change, i.e., whether gravitons are moving.
[Well, if the two gravitational waves represent a singularity caused by the superposition of 2nvixer.qvixer.black_holes in the dark energy eqpms, then the optical path interference pattern qqshell will be generated by the tsp.qqcell.tunnel_effect.
>>
[2-3.
_The beam splitter divides the laser beam into the two arms of the detector. As the incoming gravitational wave passes through these arms, it slightly distorts spacetime, causing the originally identical lengths of the two arms to change by several attomers (10⁻¹⁸ meters). ]
, It’s expected that the gravitational waves arriving at qqcell will change slightly, by about 10^⁻100 million attoms, as they pass through the 2qqshell optical path. Wow. This is fun!
, Strangely enough, the magic pieces are falling into place along the predicted path of my ‘qqcell.qqshell_ hypothesis.’ Hmm. 1302,04,
1247,50, 2512191301, ]
2-2. Exploring the Quantum Nature of Gravity
_Schutzhold says, “It could take decades from initial idea to experiment.” However, in this case, it could be realized even sooner.
_The LIGO observatory (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory), dedicated to detecting gravitational waves, presents a very similar example. LIGO consists of two L-shaped vacuum tubes, each approximately 4 kilometers long.
2-3.
_The beam splitter divides the laser beam into the two arms of the detector. As an incoming gravitational wave passes through these two arms, it distorts spacetime very slightly, causing the originally identical arms to change in length by several attoms (10⁻¹⁸ meters).
This tiny change in length alters the interference pattern of the laser light, generating a detectable signal.
3.
Interferometers designed around Schutzholdt’s ideas can not only observe gravitational waves, but also manipulate them for the first time through stimulated emission and absorption of gravitons.
According to Schutzholdt, light pulses containing quantum-mechanically coupled, or quantum-entangled, photons can significantly enhance the sensitivity of the interferometer.
3-1.
Schutzhold states, “This would allow us to infer the quantum state of the gravitational field itself.” While this does not directly prove the existence of the hypothetical graviton, a subject of fierce debate among physicists, it would at least provide strong evidence for its possible existence.
Ultimately, if light waves do not exhibit the predicted interference effects when interacting with gravitational waves, current theories based on gravitons will be ineffective. It will be refuted. Therefore, it is natural that Schutzholdt’s concept of manipulating gravitational waves has generated great interest among his colleagues.
Physicists Propose First-Ever Experiment To Manipulate Gravitational Waves, Probing the Quantum Nature of Gravity.
VERY GOOD!
Please ask physicists to think deeply:
1. Is quantum a mathematics or a physical reality?
2. How do you understand the quantum?
3. Is quantum a cat that is both dead and alive?
4. Is there a correlation between topological Spin and Gravity?
5. Does topological spin possess the physical characteristics described by quantum mechanics?
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.
Gravity affects everything, including light. This interaction also occurs when gravitational waves and light waves meet. WHY?
Please the physicists to think deeply： Do both gravitational waves and light waves involve topological spin?
The core idea of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT)—space is physical, and matter is its topological excitation—already provides a solid and elegant scientific path for understanding the origin of all things.
——Excerpted from https://t.pineal.cn/blogs/6255/A-Mathematical-and-Physical-Analysis-On-the-Origin-of-Objects.
As always, we readers can only respond that there is no “vortex theory”.
Thank you for browsing.
Is your comment a representation of physics today?
There is no space, there is no time, there is no “vortex theory”, although everyone occupies a certain amount of space and maintains their existence in time, and everyone enjoy the life and cycles bestowed by the spin of the sun and earth year after year and day after day. Are you saying that honesty has nothing to do with some so-called scholars?
The pseudo science is yours.
Yes.
Science and pseudoscience are incompatible.
When we pursue the ultimate truth of all things, the space in which our bodies and all things exist may itself be the final and deepest puzzle we need to explore. This is not only the pursuit of physics, but also the most magnificent exploration of the origin of the universe by human reason.
Based on the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT), space is an uniformly incompressible physical entity. Space-time vortices are the products of topological phase transitions of the tipping points in space, are the point defects in spacetime. Point defects do not only impact the thermodynamic properties, but are also central to kinetic processes. They create all things and shape the world through spin and self-organization.
In today’s physics, some so-called peer-reviewed journals—including Physical Review Letters, Nature, Science, and others—stubbornly insist on and promote the following:
1. Even though θ and τ particles exhibit differences in experiments, physics can claim they are the same particle. This is science.
2. Even though topological vortices and antivortices have identical structures and opposite rotational directions, physics can define their structures and directions as entirely different. This is science.
3. Even though two sets of cobalt-60 rotate in opposite directions and experiments reveal asymmetry, physics can still define them as mirror images of each other. This is science.
4. Even though vortex structures are ubiquitous—from cosmic accretion disks to particle spins—physics must insist that vortex structures do not exist and require verification. Only the particles that like God, Demonic, or Angelic are the most fundamental structures of the universe. This is science.
5. Even though everything occupies space and maintains its existence in time, physics must still debate and insist on whether space exists and whether time is a figment of the human mind. This is science.
6. Even though space, with its non-stick, incompressible, and isotropic characteristics, provides a solid foundation for the development of physics, physics must still insist that the ideal fluid properties of space do not exist. This is science.
and go on.
Is this the counterintuitive science they widely promote? Compromising with pseudo academic publications and peer review by pseudo scholars is an insult to science and public intelligence. Some so-called scholars no longer understand what shame is. The study of Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reminds us that the most profound problems in physics often lie at the intersection of different theories. By exploring these border regions, we can not only resolve contradictions in existing theories but also discover new physical phenomena and application possibilities.
Under the topological vortex architecture, it is highly challenging for even two hydrogen atoms or two quarks to be perfectly symmetrical, let alone counter-rotating two sets of cobalt-60. Contemporary physics and so-called peer-reviewed publications (including Physical Review Letters, Science, Nature, etc.) stubbornly believe that two sets of counter rotating cobalt-60 are two mirror images of each other, constructing a more shocking pseudoscientific theoretical framework in the history of science than the “geocentric model”. This pseudo scientific framework and system have seriously hindered scientific progress and social development.
For nearly a century, physics has been manipulated by this pseudo scientific theoretical system and the interest groups behind it, wasting a lot of manpower, funds, and time. A large amount of pseudo scientific research has been conducted, and countless pseudo scientific papers have been published, causing serious negative impacts on scientific and social progress, as well as humanistic development.
Complexity does not necessarily mean that there is no logical and architectural framework to follow. Mathematics is the language and tool that reveals the motion of spacetime, rather than the motion itself. Although the physical form of spacetime vortices is extremely simple, their interaction patterns are highly complex, and we must develop more and richer mathematical languages to describe and understand them.
The development of the Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) reflects a progression from concrete physical phenomena to abstract mathematical modeling and, ultimately, to interdisciplinary unification. Its core innovation lies in forging the continuous spacetime geometry of general relativity with the discrete interactions of quantum field theory within the same topological dynamical system.
——Excerpted from https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-909171.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IE47mCkCnu-ij11g1hXDGmVNh1z13sOh/view?usp=drivesdk
This would not be the first study to show the interaction of light and gravitation. Experiments were performed by Louis Rancourt and published in December 2011 in Physics Essays showing readily measurable effects. I have several of Rancourt’s papers and presentations, and I understand that his results were replicated at at least one prestigious university. The experiments are simple enough and the effects are strong enough to be replicated by amateurs.
According to Wikipedia, Physics Essays is a very shady publication. In any case, Rancourt was not writing on gravitational waves but on (impossible) local gravity “blocking” by light. I doubt it has been replicated, which is presumably why you don’t say which “prestigious university” was involved. I would suggest that the paper use of “Wow….” is an immediate disqualifier from having physicists reading it.
We’ll see if Schützhold’s work, which seems a proper paper, will be cited. I haven’t read the paper but from browsing i appears he is using the quantum field physics interaction Hamiltonian. That could be the correct start, since Schwinger et al proposed it for field interactions. Wikipedia again: “The term interaction representation was invented by Schwinger.[8][9] In this new mixed representation the state vector is no longer constant in general, but it is constant if there is no coupling between fields.”
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) proposes a novel paradigm for classifying states of matter based on the topological properties of energy bands. This theory conceptualizes space as a dynamic ideal fluid, where vortex structures emerge through topological phase transitions, providing a unified framework for understanding multiscale ordered structures from condensed matter physics to cosmology but also reveals the potential of topological order as a universal principle for categorizing matter.
The states of matter are essentially different manifestations of the topological structure of space. With deeper exploration of topological matter, especially strongly correlated topological systems and non-equilibrium topological states, the topological classification paradigm will be further refined. TVT is expected to become a key theoretical tool for understanding the grand chain from quantum entanglement to cosmic structure, ultimately enabling a fundamental reconstruction of the classification of the physical world.
——Extracted from https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/1987696851428848667.
Gravitational waves are a multi-billion-dollar hoax. They not only don’t exist in the objective world, but they are impossible to register by physical means in theory too.