Plastic Supercapacitors Could Help Solve the Energy Crisis

A new method produces PEDOT nanofibers with enhanced electrical conductivity and increased surface area for improved charge storage.

UCLA chemists have developed a new textured, fur-like version of PEDOT, a conductive plastic commonly used to protect electronics from static and in devices like solar cells and electrochromic displays. This innovative form significantly increases the material’s surface area, allowing it to store nearly ten times more electric charge than standard PEDOT. When used in a supercapacitor, it also withstood almost 100,000 charge cycles. This breakthrough could help supercapacitors play a greater role in energy storage as the world moves toward renewable and sustainable energy sources.

Plastics have shaped our modern world and transformed the way we live. For decades, they were primarily used in electronics for their excellent insulating properties. However, in the 1970s, scientists accidentally discovered that some plastics can also conduct electricity. This breakthrough revolutionized the field and paved the way for new applications in electronics and energy storage.

One of the most widely used electrically conductive plastics today is poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene), commonly known as PEDOT. This material forms a flexible, transparent film that is often applied to surfaces such as photographic films and electronic components to prevent static buildup. PEDOT is also used in touchscreens, organic solar cells, and electrochromic devices, like smart windows that change transparency with the push of a button.

Despite its many applications, PEDOT’s use in energy storage has been limited. Commercial forms of PEDOT typically have low electrical conductivity and limited surface area, which restrict their ability to store significant amounts of energy.

UCLA chemists are addressing these challenges with an innovative method to control the morphology of PEDOT to grow nanofibers precisely. These nanofibers exhibit exceptional conductivity and expanded surface area, both of which are crucial for enhancing the energy storage capabilities of PEDOT. This approach, described in a paper published in Advanced Functional Materials, demonstrates the potential of PEDOT nanofibers for supercapacitor applications.

Supercapacitors vs. Batteries

Unlike batteries, which store energy through slow chemical reactions, supercapacitors store and release energy by accumulating electrical charge on their surface. This allows them to charge and discharge extremely quickly, making them ideal for applications requiring rapid bursts of power, such as regenerative braking systems in hybrid and electric vehicles and camera flashes. Better supercapacitors are, therefore, one route to reduced dependence on fossil fuels.

The challenge with supercapacitors, however, is creating materials with enough surface area to hold large amounts of energy. Traditional PEDOT materials fall short in this regard, which limits their performance.

The UCLA chemists produced the new material through a unique vapor-phase growth process to create vertical PEDOT nanofibers. These nanofibers, resembling dense grass growing upward, dramatically increase the material’s surface area, allowing it to store more energy. By adding a drop of liquid containing graphene oxide nanoflakes and ferric chloride on a graphite sheet, the researchers exposed this sample to a vapor of the precursor molecules that eventually formed the PEDOT polymer. Instead of developing into a very thin, flat film, the polymer grew into a thick, fur-like structure, significantly increasing the surface area compared to conventional PEDOT materials.

Exceptional Energy Storage Capabilities

“The material’s unique vertical growth allows us to create PEDOT electrodes that store far more energy than traditional PEDOT,” said corresponding author and UCLA materials scientist Maher El-Kady. “Electric charge is stored on the surface of the material, and traditional PEDOT films don’t have enough surface area to hold very much charge. We increased the surface area of PEDOT and thereby increased its capacity enough to build a supercapacitor.”

The authors used these PEDOT structures to fabricate supercapacitors with excellent charge storage capacity and extraordinary cycling stability, reaching nearly 100,000 cycles. The advance could pave the way for more efficient energy storage systems, directly addressing global challenges in renewable energy and sustainability.

“A polymer is essentially a long chain of molecules built out of shorter blocks called monomers,” said El-Kady. “Think of it like a necklace made from individual beads strung together. We heat the liquid form of the monomers inside a chamber. As the vapors rise, they react chemically when they come in contact with the surface of the graphene nanoflakes. This reaction causes the monomers to bond and form vertical nanofibers. These nanofibers have (a) much higher surface area, which means they can store much more energy.”

Record-Breaking Results and Durability

The new PEDOT material has shown impressive results, exceeding expectations in several critical areas. Its conductivity is 100 times higher than that of commercial PEDOT products, making it far more efficient for charge storage. What’s even more remarkable is that the electrochemically active surface area of these PEDOT nanofibers is four times greater than that of traditional PEDOT. This increased surface area is crucial because it allows for much more energy to be stored in the same volume of material, significantly boosting the performance of supercapacitors.

Thanks to the new process, which grows a thick layer of nanofibers on the graphene sheet, this material now has one of the highest charge storage capacities for PEDOT reported to date — more than 4600 milliFarads per square centimeter, which is nearly one order of magnitude higher than conventional PEDOT. On top of that, the material is incredibly durable, lasting through more than 70,000 charging cycles, far outlasting traditional materials. These advances open the door for supercapacitors that are not only faster and more efficient but also longer-lasting, which are essential qualities for the renewable energy industry.

“The exceptional performance and durability of our electrodes shows great potential for graphene PEDOT’s use in supercapacitors that can help our society meet our energy needs,” said corresponding author Richard Kaner, a UCLA distinguished professor of chemistry and of materials science and engineering, whose research team has been at the forefront of conducting polymer research for over 37 years. As a doctoral student, Kaner contributed to the discovery of electrically conductive plastic by his advisors Alan MacDiarmid and Alan Heeger, who later received a Nobel Prize for their work.

Reference: “Direct Fabrication of 3D Electrodes Based on Graphene and Conducting Polymers for Supercapacitor Applications” by Musibau Francis Jimoh, Gray Scott Carson, Mackenzie Babetta Anderson, Maher F. El-Kady and Richard B. Kaner, 23 July 2024, Advanced Functional Materials.

DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202405569

