Progress 91 Spacecraft Just Delivered Three Tons of Supplies to the ISS

A crucial cargo mission has successfully reached the International Space Station!

The uncrewed Progress 91 spacecraft successfully docked with the Zvezda Service Module at the rear of the International Space Station (ISS) on March 1 at 6:02 p.m. EST. It launched on February 27 at 4:24 p.m. EST (2:24 a.m. Baikonur time) aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Operated by Roscosmos, Progress 91 delivered about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to support the Expedition 72 crew. The spacecraft will remain docked for approximately six months before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, where it will burn up along with trash loaded by the crew.

Overview of the Progress Spacecraft

The Progress spacecraft is an uncrewed cargo vehicle developed and operated by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. Designed to resupply the International Space Station (ISS) and other Soviet/Russian space stations before it, Progress has been a crucial part of space logistics since its first launch in 1978.

Design and Function

Progress is based on the crewed Soyuz spacecraft but is modified for cargo transport. Unlike Soyuz, it lacks a heat shield since it is not designed for re-entry with cargo or crew. Instead, it is meant to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere after completing its mission.

Each Progress spacecraft consists of:

Cargo Module – Carries food, fuel, equipment, and other supplies.

Refueling Module – Transfers fuel to the ISS or previous Russian space stations.

Propulsion Section – Houses thrusters for docking and orbital adjustments.

Mission Role

Progress plays a key role in sustaining the ISS crew by delivering food, fuel, and scientific equipment. It also helps adjust the station’s orbit when needed and serves as a waste disposal vehicle, as it is loaded with trash before being deorbited and destroyed upon re-entry.

Launch and Docking

Progress launches aboard a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It docks autonomously using the Kurs automated docking system, though cosmonauts can manually control it if necessary. Missions typically last several months, with Progress remaining docked to the ISS until it is filled with waste and safely deorbited.

