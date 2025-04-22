93 Million Miles, 3,520 Orbits, and a 70th Birthday: NASA’s Don Pettit Returns to Earth

Don Pettit has returned to Earth after a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station, wrapping up a journey filled with scientific exploration and cosmic milestones.

Alongside Russian cosmonauts, Pettit not only logged tens of millions of miles and thousands of Earth orbits but also celebrated his 70th birthday in style — with a parachute-assisted landing in Kazakhstan. From experimenting with 3D printing in microgravity to capturing the beauty of space through photography, his mission advanced research vital to future lunar and Martian endeavors.

Return to Earth After Seven-Month Mission

NASA astronaut Don Pettit safely returned to Earth on Saturday, April 19, alongside Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, concluding a seven-month scientific mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew left the space station on April 19 at 5:57 p.m. EDT aboard the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft. They landed safely with parachute assistance at 9:20 p.m. EDT (which was 6:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, April 20) southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Pettit’s return also coincides with a personal milestone — he celebrated his 70th birthday on April 20.

220 Days, 3,520 Orbits, and 93.3 Million Miles

Over the course of 220 days in space, Pettit and his crewmates orbited Earth 3,520 times, covering a distance of 93.3 million miles. Pettit, Ovchinin, and Vagner launched to the ISS and docked with the orbital outpost on September 11, 2024.

While aboard the station, Pettit conducted a wide range of scientific experiments. His work included advancing metal 3D printing in microgravity, improving water sanitization technologies, studying plant growth under different watering conditions, and investigating how fire behaves in space. He also pursued creative side projects — performing unique experiments and capturing striking images of Earth and space, which he shared with the public.

Seasoned Space Explorers

This marked Pettit’s fourth spaceflight, during which he served as a flight engineer for Expeditions 71 and 72. He has now accumulated 590 days in space across his career. Ovchinin also completed his fourth mission, bringing his total time in space to 595 days, while Vagner now has 416 days of spaceflight experience from two missions.

NASA is following its routine post-landing medical checks, the crew will return to the recovery staging area in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Pettit will then board a NASA plane bound for the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. According to NASA officials at the landing site, Pettit is doing well and in the range of what is expected for him following return to Earth.

The International Space Station (ISS) has been continuously inhabited for over 20 years, serving as a unique platform for advancing science and technology in ways not possible on Earth. Orbiting in low Earth orbit, the ISS is a collaborative research laboratory where astronauts conduct experiments across disciplines—from biology and physics to materials science and medicine.

Beyond scientific discovery, the ISS plays a vital role as a testbed for long-duration spaceflight, helping NASA understand the physical and psychological challenges of extended missions—critical knowledge for future deep space exploration. As commercial companies increasingly take on roles in human space transportation and orbital infrastructure, NASA is shifting its focus toward more distant goals. These include the Artemis missions to the Moon and eventually sending astronauts to Mars, using insights and experience gained aboard the ISS to pave the way.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.