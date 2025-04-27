Psilocybin and MDMA May Silence Fear at Its Roots, Study Finds

Researchers at Mass General Brigham discovered that interactions between immune cells and brain cells play a key role in triggering fear responses. However, treatments with psychedelics such as MDMA and psilocybin may help reverse these effects.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have discovered that interactions between the immune system and brain cells play a critical role in regulating fear responses.

In their new study, they found that immune activity can alter communication between brain cells, influencing stress and fear-related behaviors. Importantly, the team demonstrated that psychedelic compounds, such as MDMA and psilocybin, can reverse these neuroimmune changes and reduce stress-induced fear responses in preclinical models. Similar effects were observed in human tissue samples. The findings are published in Nature.

“Our study underscores how psychedelics can do more than just change perception; they can help dial down inflammation and reset brain-immune interactions,” said corresponding author Michael Wheeler, PhD, of the Gene Lay Institute of Immunology and Inflammation as well as the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. “This could reshape how we think about treatment for inflammatory disorders and conditions like anxiety and depression.”

Immune System’s Role in Neuropsychiatric Diseases

Prior research has shown immune signaling can drive the development of neuropsychiatric diseases such as major depressive disorder (MDD). However, the ways that specific immune mechanisms can also affect behaviors due to chronic stress or MDD remained unclear.

Using a mouse model of chronic stress, the researchers determined that increased crosstalk between cells in the amygdala, or the brain’s fear center, boosted fear behaviors, elevated inflammatory signaling, and activated fear-promoting amygdala neurons.

Furthermore, inflammatory immune cells called monocytes migrated from other parts of the body to the brain meninges during chronic stress. The research team demonstrated that artificially manipulating these cells impacted fear behaviors. Treating stressed mice with psilocybin and MDMA prevented monocytes from accumulating in the brain and lowered fear behaviors.

Human Studies and Future Research Directions

The investigators found similar signals of response to stress in human brain cells and in gene expression datasets from patients with MDD, suggesting that the same interactions between the immune system and the brain may play a role in neuropsychiatric disorders in humans. The authors note that further experiments are needed to understand exactly how psychedelics affect immune cells and brain communication.

Next steps include examining the long-term effects of psychedelic treatment on patients with MDD or inflammatory diseases. Wheeler is currently collaborating with investigators from the Massachusetts General Hospital Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics on a clinical trial of patients with depression who are being treated with psychedelics and will examine their tissue samples.

“We’re not saying that psychedelics are a cure-all for inflammatory diseases or any other health condition,” said Wheeler. “But we do see evidence that psychedelics have some tissue-specific benefits and that learning more about them could open up entirely new possibilities for treatments.”

Reference: “Psychedelic control of neuroimmune interactions governing fear” by Elizabeth N. Chung, Jinsu Lee, Carolina M. Polonio, Joshua Choi, Camilo Faust Akl, Michael Kilian, Wiebke M. Weiß, Georgia Gunner, Mingyu Ye, Tae Hyun Heo, Sienna S. Drake, Liu Yang, Catarina R. G. L. d’Eca, Joon-Hyuk Lee, Liwen Deng, Daniel Farrenkopf, Anton M. Schüle, Hong-Gyun Lee, Oreoluwa Afolabi, Sharmin Ghaznavi, Stelios M. Smirnakis, Isaac M. Chiu, Vijay K. Kuchroo, Francisco J. Quintana and Michael A. Wheeler, 23 April 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08880-9

Funding: Funding acknowledgements include the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services/National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Storke, and National Institute of Mental Health, National Multiple Sclerosis Society (National MS Society), Basic Science Research Program funded by the NRF of Korea/Ministry of Education (2022R1A6A3A03071157), Human Frontier Science Program (LT0015/2023-L), Gemeinnützige Hertie-Stiftung foundation, Burroughs Wellcome Fund (BWF), NIH R01AG080992 and R01AI139536, American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society Inc.), NIH NS102807, AI126880 and PA-1604-08459 from the International Progressive MS Alliance, Leopoldina Research Fellow Grant of the German Academy of Sciences, Gouvernement du Canada/Canadian Institutes of Health Research (Instituts de Recherche en Santé du Canada), Basic Science Research Program through the NRF funded by the Ministry of Education (2021R1A6A3A14039088), The Gene Lay Institute of Immunology and Inflammation of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital.

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