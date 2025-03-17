Quantum Breakthrough: Scientists Create Schrödinger-Cat State With Record-Long Lifetime

USTC researchers created a long-lived Schrödinger-cat state, boosting quantum metrology and precision measurements. Their findings open new possibilities for quantum computing and fundamental physics.
A research team led by Prof. Zhengtian Lu and Researcher Tian Xia from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has successfully created a quantum state with a lifetime on the scale of minutes using optically trapped cold atoms. This breakthrough significantly improves the sensitivity of quantum metrology measurements. Their findings were published in Nature Photonics.
In quantum metrology, particle spin serves as a powerful tool for measuring magnetic fields, inertia, and various physical phenomena. It also has the potential to uncover new physics beyond the Standard Model. A high-spin Schrödinger-cat state, a superposition of two maximally opposed spin states, offers unique advantages for precision spin measurements.
The high spin quantum number enhances the precession frequency signal, improving measurement resolution. Additionally, cat states exhibit resistance to certain environmental disturbances, reducing measurement noise. However, a key challenge in experimental applications is maintaining long coherence times, which are crucial for the practical use of cat states in precision measurements.
Overcoming the Challenge of Coherence Time
To address this challenge, the research team first trapped 173Yb atoms with a spin of 5/2 in an optical lattice. By controlling laser pulses to induce nonlinear light shifts on the ground states of the atoms, they successfully prepare a superposition state consisting of two spin projections, +5/2 and -5/2. This state, namely the Schrödinger-cat state, exhibits enhanced magnetic field sensitivity and experiences identical light shifts in the optical lattice, residing within a decoherence-free subspace. Therefore, it is immune to intensity noise and spatial variations of the lattice.
Experimental results indicated that the coherence time of this cat state exceeded 20 minutes. Utilizing Ramsey interferometry, the researchers confirmed that the phase measurement sensitivity approached the Heisenberg limit.
This long-lived Schrödinger-cat state paves a new way for atomic magnetometry, quantum computations, and the exploration of new physics beyond the Standard Model.
Reference: “Minute-scale Schrödinger-cat state of spin-5/2 atoms” by Y. A. Yang, W.-T. Luo, J.-L. Zhang, S.-Z. Wang, Chang-Ling Zou, T. Xia and Z.-T. Lu, 1 November 2024, Nature Photonics.
DOI: 10.1038/s41566-024-01555-3
Was reading about vortex from electron.
Freezing atoms reduces motion. But full motion of two opposite vortexes doesn’t sound like it’s possible for them to cohabit same region of space
Note, the better the measurements, the more quantum mirrors classical physics “cyclone” effect from rotating electron
Maybe, but it’s good to remember the past too so the term ‘cat state’ is fine with me.
It’s a joyful element mixing with complexity that expands thought.
So I will bet any amount of money that if I put a cat in a box and nothing takes it out, it will be there when I open the box later. Any amount.
But will it be dead or alive?
And if you really want to be pedantic about the Schrödinger experiment you’d also need a radiometer and lethal gas linked to it.
Apparently both – for about 20 minutes…
But in fact, when human is quantum himself, how can quantum resolve quantum itself? (*the mystery of)
“When this exist, that arises;
With the cessation of this, that ceases .”
