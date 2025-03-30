Quantum Cameras Capture Life’s First Moments

University of Adelaide scientists used quantum cameras to safely image live embryos, advancing IVF and biological imaging techniques.

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have conducted the first imaging of embryos using cameras specifically designed for quantum-level measurements.

Experts from the University’s Centre of Light for Life explored how to apply ultra-sensitive camera technologies, particularly the latest models capable of detecting and counting individual photons (packets of light energy) at each pixel, for use in the life sciences.

Centre Director, Professor Kishan Dholakia, explained that detecting these individual photons is crucial for observing biological processes as they naturally occur. This approach allows scientists to illuminate living cells using minimal light exposure, preserving their normal function during imaging.

Minimizing Light Exposure for Healthier Observations

“Damage from illumination is a real concern which can often be overlooked. Using the lowest level of light possible, together with these very sensitive cameras, is important for understanding biology in live and developing cells,” said Professor Dholakia.

“Modern imaging technology is very exciting with what it enables us to see.”

The research team, which also included Zane Peterkovic, Dr. Avinash Upadhya, Ramses Bautista Gonzalez, Dr. Megan Lim, Dr. Chris Perrella, Admir Bajraktarevic and Associate Professor Kylie Dunning, who also leads the Reproductive Success Group with the Robinson Research Institute, tested the technology to image embryos as part of a pre-clinical trial, and published their findings in APL Photonics.

“These samples are living, developing specimens that serve as a foundation for studies supporting advancements in clinical IVF,” said Professor Dholakia.

Leveraging Quantum Physics in Modern Microscopy

Digital camera technology has advanced to the point where fundamental physics concepts like quantum mechanics become important and relevant, said lead author and PhD student Mr Peterkovic.

“A lot of natural compounds in cells light up when illuminated, and this can tell us a lot about what we’re looking at, but unfortunately, the signal is very weak,” he said.

“It’s exciting to apply these quantum cameras and use it to get the most out of our microscopes. A large part of the project involved developing a method to fairly compare the image quality across different cameras.”

The analysis of the images was enabled by a combination of expertise ranging from optics, biology, laser physics, and microscopy.

“We even explored how AI can be used to remove noise from the captured images, which is essentially static because the camera struggles to capture enough light,” said Mr Peterkovic.

“These steps go beyond just putting the camera in the microscope to take pictures.”

Future directions for this work include extension into the realm of quantum imaging, where quantum states of light may be used to further gain further information about the sample.

Funding from this project was received from the Australian Research Council.

