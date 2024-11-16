Quantum Leap: Innovative Breakthrough in Entangling Light and Sound

A new quantum entanglement approach by Max-Planck-Institute scientists uses Brillouin scattering to link photons with acoustic phonons, enhancing stability and operating at higher temperatures.

Quantum entanglement is essential for many cutting-edge quantum technologies, including secure quantum communication and quantum computing. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light (MPL) have developed an efficient new method to entangle photons with acoustic phonons. Their approach overcomes one of the most significant challenges in quantum technology—vulnerability to external noise. This groundbreaking research, published on November 13 in Physical Review Letters, opens new possibilities for robust quantum systems.

Exploring Optoacoustic Entanglement

Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where particles become so interconnected that the state of one immediately affects the other, no matter the distance between them. This property is crucial for enabling secure data transfer and high-dimensional quantum computing. Photons, as particles of light, are well-suited for carrying quantum information due to their speed and reliability, and photon entanglement via nonlinear optics is already a well-established technique.

However, MPL scientists have now extended this concept by achieving entanglement between photons and phonons, the quantum units of sound waves. Using Brillouin scattering, they created an optoacoustic entanglement method that is highly resilient and can operate in environments with high temperatures. This advancement not only broadens the scope of quantum technology but also makes it more practical for integration into real-world systems.

Historical Context and Technological Implications

Einstein called it “spooky action at a distance.” Entanglement has historically been fascinating at many different levels, as it strongly connects to our understanding of the fundamental laws of nature. Quantum correlations among particles can persist even when separated by large distances. At the practical level, quantum entanglement is at the heart of many emerging quantum technologies. In the optical domain, entanglement of photons is fundamental to secure quantum communication methods or quantum computing schemes. Photons, however, are volatile. Therefore, feasible alternatives are being sought for certain applications, such as quantum memory or quantum repeater schemes. One such alternative is the acoustic domain, where quanta are stored in acoustic or sound waves.

Practical Advancements in Quantum Interaction

Scientists at the MPL have now indicated a particularly efficient way in which photons can be entangled with acoustic phonons: While the two quanta travel along the same photonic structures, the phonons move at a much slower speed. The underlying effect is the optical nonlinear effect known as Brillouin-Mandelstam scattering. It is responsible for coupling quanta at fundamentally different energy scales.

In their study, the scientists showed that the proposed entangling scheme can operate at temperatures in the tens of Kelvin. This is much higher than those required by standard approaches, which often employ expensive equipment such as dilution fridges. The possibility of implementing this concept in optical fibers or photonic integrated chips makes this mechanism particularly interesting for use in modern quantum technologies.

Reference: “Optoacoustic Entanglement in a Continuous Brillouin-Active Solid State System” by Changlong Zhu, Claudiu Genes and Birgit Stiller, 13 November 2024, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.133.203602

