From Sci-Fi to Reality: Single-Photon Teleportation Breakthrough

Teleportation isn’t just science fiction anymore — scientists have found a way to send information more clearly and efficiently than ever before.

Using an incredibly tiny material called a nanophotonic platform, researchers dramatically improved how well quantum information can travel, even with just single particles of light. This breakthrough means teleportation could one day be part of real-world communication networks, opening the door to a future where information zips through space in ways once thought impossible.

Nonlinear Optics: The Key to Quantum Communication

For years, researchers have known that using nonlinear optical processes could make quantum communication systems more reliable and resistant to certain types of errors. But earlier attempts struggled because these systems couldn’t operate at the extremely low light levels needed for true quantum communication.

Now, a team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has made a major breakthrough. They built their nonlinear system using an indium-gallium-phosphide nanophotonic platform, significantly boosting efficiency. Their approach works with much less light, even down to single photons, the smallest units of light, offering the first real path to practical quantum communication with nonlinear optics.

Dramatic Gains in Quantum Fidelity and Efficiency

“Our nonlinear system transmits quantum information with 94% fidelity, compared to the theoretical limit of 33% on systems using linear optical components,” said Kejie Fang, an Illinois professor of electrical and computer engineering and the project lead. “This alone demonstrates the power of quantum communication with nonlinear optics. The big problem to solve is efficiency. By using a nanophotonic platform, we saw the efficiency increase by enough to show that the technology is promising.”

The research was recently published in Physical Review Letters.

How Quantum Teleportation Leverages Entanglement

Transmission of quantum information over networks is facilitated by the quantum teleportation protocol. In it, the phenomenon of quantum entanglement – in which two quantum objects, typically single photons, influence each other even when there is no apparent physical connection between them – is exploited to transfer quantum information between a sender and a receiver without transmitting it through a communication channel. The advantage of this procedure is that the influences of external noise and channel imperfections are greatly mitigated.

There are two factors that limit the performance of quantum teleportation. First, the use of standard, linear optical components introduces inherent ambiguities in the transmission. Second, the entangled photons are made with an imperfect process subject to errors and excess noise. In particular, it is common for entanglement sources to produce more than a single pair of photons at once, making it unclear whether the two used in teleportation are truly entangled.

Nonlinear Optics: A Solution for Multiphoton Noise

“Multiphoton noise occurs in all realistic entanglement sources, and it’s a serious problem for quantum networks,” said Elizabeth Goldschmidt, an Illinois professor of physics and a co-author of the study. “The appeal of nonlinear optics is that it can mitigate the effect of multiphoton noise by virtue of the underlying physics, making it possible to work with imperfect entanglement sources.”

Nonlinear optical components cause photons of different frequencies to combine and create new photons at new frequencies. For quantum teleportation, the nonlinear process used is “sum frequency generation” (SFG), in which the frequencies of two photons add to form a new photon. However, the original two photons must have specific starting frequencies for the process to occur.

Improving Efficiency With Sum Frequency Generation

When SFG is used in quantum teleportation, the protocol does not proceed if two photons of the same frequency are detected. This filters out the primary type of noise in most entangled photon sources and allows for much higher teleportation fidelities than would be possible otherwise. The main drawback is that an SFG conversion occurs with very low probability, making the teleportation process highly inefficient.

“Researchers have known about this for a long time, but it was not fully explored due to the low probability of successful SFG,” Fang said. “In the past, the best that was achieved is 1 in 100 million. Our achievement is realizing a factor of 10,000 increase in conversion efficiency to 1 in 10,000 with a nanophotonic platform.”

Looking Ahead: Future Quantum Communications Applications

The researchers are optimistic that, with further development, quantum teleportation with nonlinear optical components can be made even more efficient. They believe that it will find use in other quantum communications protocols, including entanglement swapping.

Reference: “Faithful Quantum Teleportation via a Nanophotonic Nonlinear Bell State Analyzer” by Joshua Akin, Yunlei Zhao, Paul G. Kwiat, Elizabeth A. Goldschmidt and Kejie Fang, 22 April 2025, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.134.160802

Joshua Akin, Yunlei Zhao, and Paul Kwiat also contributed to this work.

Kejie Fang is an Illinois Grainger Engineering associate professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Department of Physics. He is affiliated with the Holonyak Micro and Nanotechnology Laboratory and the Illinois Quantum Information Science and Technology Center. He is a Yuen T. Lo Faculty Fellow.

Elizabeth Goldschmidt is an Illinois Grainger Engineering assistant professor of physics in the Department of Physics and the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. She is affiliated with the Materials Research Laboratory and the Illinois Quantum Information Science and Technology Center.

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