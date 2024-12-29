Magic Particles: The Large Hadron Collider’s Quantum Computing Breakthrough.

Physicists uncovered a fascinating link between the Large Hadron Collider and quantum computing. They found that top quarks produced at the LHC exhibit a property called “magic,” essential for quantum computation.

This discovery could revolutionize our understanding of quantum mechanics and its applications, bridging the gap between quantum theory and particle physics.

Quantum Computing and the Power of “Magic”

Professor Chris White from Queen Mary University of London and his twin brother, Professor Martin White from the University of Adelaide, have uncovered a surprising link between the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and the advancement of quantum computing.

Quantum computers, which harness the strange principles of quantum mechanics, have long been seen as the key to surpassing the capabilities of traditional computers. Central to their potential is a recently identified property known as “magic,” a critical yet enigmatic factor in building these powerful machines. Despite its importance, how to generate and enhance this “magic” remains a puzzle.

For any given quantum system, magic is a measure that tells us how hard it is to calculate on a non-quantum computer. The higher the magic, the more we need quantum computers to describe the behavior. Studying the magic properties of quantum systems generates profound insights into the development and use of quantum computers.

Top Quarks at the Large Hadron Collider

This new research, published in Physical Review D, demonstrates for the first time that the LHC routinely produces “magic.” By studying the behavior of top quarks, the heaviest known fundamental particles, produced at the LHC, the researchers have predicted that “magic top quarks” will be made very often.

Interestingly, the amount of “magic” exhibited by these top quarks depends on how fast they are moving and their direction of travel, all of which can be measured by the ATLAS and CMS detectors that observe the results of the LHC proton collisions.

Implications for Quantum Technology

This discovery holds significant implications for understanding and potentially enhancing magic in other quantum systems. “While entanglement, where particles become linked, has been a major focus of quantum research,” explains Professor Chris White, “our work explores the concept of ‘magic’ in top quarks, which essentially measures how well-suited particles are for building powerful quantum computers.”

Professor Martin White adds “The ATLAS experiment has already observed evidence of quantum entanglement. We have shown that the LHC can also observe more complex patterns of quantum behavior, at the highest energies yet attempted for these kinds of experiments.”

The potential benefits of quantum computers are vast, impacting fields like drug discovery and materials science. However, harnessing this power requires robust and controllable quantum states, and “magic” plays a critical role in achieving that control.

The LHC as a Quantum Research Platform

The White brothers’ research paves the way for a deeper understanding of the connection between quantum information theory and high-energy physics. “By studying ‘magic’ in top quark production,” Professor Chris White says, “we create a new bridge between these two exciting areas of physics.” Furthermore, this research highlights the potential of the LHC as a unique platform for exploring the frontiers of quantum theory.

This discovery is not just about the heaviest particles in the universe; it’s about unlocking the potential of a revolutionary new computing paradigm.

Reference: “Magic states of top quarks” by Chris D. White and Martin J. White, 18 December 2024, Physical Review D.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.110.116016

