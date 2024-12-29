Magic Particles: The Large Hadron Collider’s Quantum Computing Breakthrough.

Physicists uncovered a fascinating link between the Large Hadron Collider and quantum computing. They found that top quarks produced at the LHC exhibit a property called “magic,” essential for quantum computation.
This discovery could revolutionize our understanding of quantum mechanics and its applications, bridging the gap between quantum theory and particle physics.
Quantum Computing and the Power of “Magic”
Professor Chris White from Queen Mary University of London and his twin brother, Professor Martin White from the University of Adelaide, have uncovered a surprising link between the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and the advancement of quantum computing.
Quantum computers, which harness the strange principles of quantum mechanics, have long been seen as the key to surpassing the capabilities of traditional computers. Central to their potential is a recently identified property known as “magic,” a critical yet enigmatic factor in building these powerful machines. Despite its importance, how to generate and enhance this “magic” remains a puzzle.
For any given quantum system, magic is a measure that tells us how hard it is to calculate on a non-quantum computer. The higher the magic, the more we need quantum computers to describe the behavior. Studying the magic properties of quantum systems generates profound insights into the development and use of quantum computers.
Top Quarks at the Large Hadron Collider
This new research, published in Physical Review D, demonstrates for the first time that the LHC routinely produces “magic.” By studying the behavior of top quarks, the heaviest known fundamental particles, produced at the LHC, the researchers have predicted that “magic top quarks” will be made very often.
Interestingly, the amount of “magic” exhibited by these top quarks depends on how fast they are moving and their direction of travel, all of which can be measured by the ATLAS and CMS detectors that observe the results of the LHC proton collisions.
Implications for Quantum Technology
This discovery holds significant implications for understanding and potentially enhancing magic in other quantum systems. “While entanglement, where particles become linked, has been a major focus of quantum research,” explains Professor Chris White, “our work explores the concept of ‘magic’ in top quarks, which essentially measures how well-suited particles are for building powerful quantum computers.”
Professor Martin White adds “The ATLAS experiment has already observed evidence of quantum entanglement. We have shown that the LHC can also observe more complex patterns of quantum behavior, at the highest energies yet attempted for these kinds of experiments.”
The potential benefits of quantum computers are vast, impacting fields like drug discovery and materials science. However, harnessing this power requires robust and controllable quantum states, and “magic” plays a critical role in achieving that control.
The LHC as a Quantum Research Platform
The White brothers’ research paves the way for a deeper understanding of the connection between quantum information theory and high-energy physics. “By studying ‘magic’ in top quark production,” Professor Chris White says, “we create a new bridge between these two exciting areas of physics.” Furthermore, this research highlights the potential of the LHC as a unique platform for exploring the frontiers of quantum theory.
This discovery is not just about the heaviest particles in the universe; it’s about unlocking the potential of a revolutionary new computing paradigm.
For more on this discovery, see Scientists Discovered Magic at the Large Hadron Collider.
Reference: “Magic states of top quarks” by Chris D. White and Martin J. White, 18 December 2024, Physical Review D.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.110.116016
“By Queen Mary University of London”
Where fairy tales can come true.
It can happen to you.
They keep using terms like magic and spooky and no one will take them seriously. Maybe Einstein could pull it off but he had the creds to go with it.
They use those terms as if they are fantasy or maybe to pull the wool over your eyes. What if they are reality or from reality as we know it? Magically summoning spooky things from other, “fantasy worlds?”
While the appearance of some discovery may be undeniable, the methodologies and principles underlying scientific research often hold greater significance. For example, a mirage should be real to the human senses.
Magic Particles: The Large Hadron Collider's Quantum Computing Breakthrough.
Ask the researchers:
What are the differences between a mirages and physical reality for the human senses?
Your eyes see the intense heat and moisture which seems to reflect and move however it is not a solid. There fore an attempt to dive into the mirage thinking it was an oasis would be quite unpleasnt for unfortunate and obvious reasons.
Thank you for your interpretation.
Please further consider:
1. Will reality never deceive your feelings? Or how do you define the feeling that reality won’t deceive you?
2. How are humans interconnected with the real world?
3. Is the world seen by color blind and normal people (scientifically speaking, it should be referred to as the majority of humans) necessarily the same?
4. Is there always no difference in the world that everyone feels?
Probably just making it up to justify grants from the government..millions wasted on the LHC over the years to achieve what …….nothing
I studied quantum physics real hard on Wikipedia for about a week before christmas and believe in God now. I also have gotten sober, developed dissociative identity disorder, maybe borderline paranoid schizophrenia(?), have anxiety, have a too personal relationship with relativity and don’t know wtf to do with any of that except be the best version of myself possible, spread the message of love/gravity (accepting flaws in human/nature,) and try to be leave the world much better place when I leave it than when I came into it 🤷♂️
I bet it didnt cost you or anybody else a whole lot of money either. Good job!
What is the God particle. God particle Is the allusive fifth element. It is the glue that holds matter and antimatter together. String theory is almost right.. There are a multitude of Earths.. The real question. Dose God exist or not. Think of God, Creator. Or what I like to call it. The four elements, as a super cell. Just like a living cell that divides and reproduces. An embryo m is basically God on a small scale. God particle is a cross of all four elements. I believe that we sustain in a third demential world that contains multitude of atmospheres of dementia s. People say they see or feel ghosts. The apperitons are the intelligent species that live among us. When you enter space all the demential begins can see and touch. For the vacuum of space has no dimensions. This is why you learn what our planet is really made of. Be for you start trying to poke holes in God. We are not the first scientists. God is. We should focus on learning more about what’s smaller than us, what really makes the Earth.. It dose not contain an iron core. There are a multitude of crusts each contains life and dimensional atmospheres of life. We are not alone in this universe. We are definitely not the intelligent species like most think.. I personally think you guys are tying to look in all the wrong places.. We live in a digital world not just made of solid matter.. when we find all the scales for light we will have a better understanding of the other dimensions. Perhaps make our first contact will be on Earth, not a visitor… Smashing light won’t show you real results. It’s to randomized. You have to have a repeat or consistent.
I find it so amusing that scientists have severe denial when it comes to admitting they simply just don’t know something so they come up with clever terminology like “magic” + “dark matter” + “god particle” . Denial is a terrible thing.
@JoeSchmoe In the article that introduce “dark matter” concept they clearly states that they don’t know what it is, but that they measures something that acts like mater and can’t be seen.
There are journalist that try to ‘hype’ “dark matter” and say bulls***, but stop confusing uneducated journalist with scientists. There are no educated scientist that would say we have a firm grasp on what “dark matter” is, since the very definition is “matter that we are in the dark about how it works”.
I definitely think “dark matter” sounds better than “I-dont-know matter”.
Irony escapes you.
Charmed and Strange. I think its a brilliant endeavor. It is good that there hard working people who want to advance humanity into the future. Yes reality is a mirage, but it certainly is a beautiful one. Nic
@Jennifer Then I suggest you read the original statement, article and source at the bottom of the article (section “Reference”).
Don’t blame journalist writing on science, and not vice versa.
I read this two times I had my roommates read it we’ve come to the conclusion that they have not come to the conclusion about anything q they don’t even know anything about the magic I can’t believe billions of dollars is being spent on something that doesn’t have anything to do with us nothing everything’s a theory and a possible conclusion about what once again nothing
Well that was a ‘fluffy’ read…
Prior to the LHC first coming online, it was believed by some that powering up the device would create an unstoppable chain reaction that would destroy the universe. But perhaps the only reason that fate didn’t happen is because this new “magic” component had not yet been fully compromised. So if they figure out how to unlock compromise the “magic” part of the equation, then my greatest fear is that the universe will ultimately be destroyed.
From the comments I see this article was above everyone’s head.