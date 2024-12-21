Scientists Just Discovered Magic at the Large Hadron Collider

Researchers at the Large Hadron Collider have found that top quarks exhibit a property known as magic, which could advance quantum computing.
The study, conducted by twin professors shows that the level of magic in top quarks can inform the necessity for quantum computers in simulations.
Discovery of Magic in Particle Physics
A brotherly research duo has discovered that when the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) produces top quarks – the heaviest known fundamental particles – it regularly creates a property known as magic.
This finding, published in Physical Review D, has implications for the progression of quantum computing, with magic being a measure that describes how difficult a quantum system is for a non-quantum computer to calculate.
Quantum Computing and the LHC
“The higher the magic, the more we need quantum computers to describe the behavior,” explains Professor Martin White, from the University of Adelaide’s School of Physics, Chemistry and Earth Sciences, who co-led the study with his twin brother, Professor Chris White, a physicist from Queen Mary University of London.
“Studying the magic properties of quantum systems generates significant insights into the development and potential uses of quantum computers.”
Insights from High-Energy Collisions
The LHC is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, consisting of a 27-kilometer ring of superconducting magnets with a number of accelerating structures through which two high-energy particle beams travel at close to the speed of light before they are made to collide.
The amount of magic exhibited by top quarks depends on how fast they are moving and their direction of travel, all of which can be measured by the ATLAS and CMS detectors that observe the results of the LHC proton collisions.
Advancing Quantum Computing
“Quantum research has long focused on entanglement, which is where particles become linked; however, our work on magic explores how well-suited particles are for building powerful quantum computers,” says Professor White.
“The ATLAS experiment has already observed evidence of quantum entanglement. We have shown that the LHC can also observe more complex patterns of quantum behavior at the highest energies yet attempted for these kinds of experiments.”
Impact on Quantum Technology
For decades, scientists have strived to build quantum computers that leverage the laws of quantum mechanics to achieve far greater processing power than traditional computers.
The potential benefits of quantum computers are vast, impacting fields like drug discovery and materials science. Harnessing this power requires robust and controllable quantum states, and magic plays a critical role in achieving that control.
“Our research paves the way for a deeper understanding of the connection between quantum information theory and high-energy physics,” says Professor White.
“This discovery is not just about the heaviest particles in the universe, it’s about unlocking the potential of a revolutionary new computing paradigm.”
Reference: “Magic states of top quarks” by Chris D. White and Martin J. White, 18 December 2024, Physical Review D.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.110.116016
There are so many things wrong with these statements…. Dimensions aren't places, or portals. They are more like states of viewing matter, like being able to see the backside of a wall while seeing the face, depth and sides all at once (4 dimensions).
This discovery is about the heaviest particles in the universe.
