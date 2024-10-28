Quantum Squeezing: The Key to Next-Gen Precision Technologies

Quantum squeezing is a method that sharpens precision by redistributing uncertainty within a system, already advancing technologies like atomic clocks. This concept promises even wider impacts as researchers work on applying it to more complex measurements.

Quantum squeezing is a technique in quantum physics that reduces uncertainty in one aspect of a system while increasing it in another. Imagine a balloon filled with air: when it’s untouched, the balloon is perfectly round. If you squeeze one side, it flattens in that spot but stretches in the opposite direction.

Similarly, in a squeezed quantum state, reducing uncertainty (or noise) in one variable, like position, causes increased uncertainty in a related variable, such as momentum. The total uncertainty remains the same, but redistributing it in this way allows for far more precise measurement of one of the variables.

Enhancing Precision in Quantum Measurements

This technique has already been successfully applied in situations where only one variable needs precise measurement, such as in enhancing the accuracy of atomic clocks. However, using squeezing to measure multiple factors simultaneously, like both position and momentum, is significantly more complex.

In a research paper published recently in Physical Review Research, Tohoku University’s Dr. Le Bin Ho explores the effectiveness of the squeezing technique in enhancing the precision of measurements in quantum systems with multiple factors. The analysis provides theoretical and numerical insights, aiding in the identification of mechanisms for achieving maximum precision in these intricate measurements.

“The research aims to better understand how quantum squeezing can be used in more complicated measurement situations involving the estimation of multiple phases,” said Le. “By figuring out how to achieve the highest level of precision, we can pave the way for new technological breakthroughs in quantum sensing and imaging.”

Implications for Advanced Quantum Technologies

The study looked at a situation where a three-dimensional magnetic field interacts with an ensemble of identical two-level quantum systems. In ideal cases, the precision of the measurements can be as accurate as theoretically possible. However, earlier research has struggled to explain how this works, especially in real-world situations where only one direction achieves full quantum entanglement.

This research will have broad implications. By making quantum measurements more precise for multiple phases, it could significantly advance various technologies. For example, quantum imaging could produce sharper images, quantum radar could detect objects more accurately, and atomic clocks could become even more precise, improving GPS and other time-sensitive technologies. In biophysics, it could lead to advancements in techniques like MRI and enhance the accuracy of molecular and cellular measurements, improving the sensitivity of biosensors used in detecting diseases early.

Future Directions in Quantum Research

“Our findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the mechanisms behind the improvement of measurement precision in quantum sensing,” adds Le. “This research not only pushes the boundaries of quantum science, but also lays the groundwork for the next generation of quantum technologies.”

Looking ahead, Le hopes to explore how this mechanism changes with different types of noise and explore ways to reduce it.

Reference: “Squeezing-induced quantum-enhanced multiphase estimation” by Le Bin Ho, 12 September 2024, Physical Review Research.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevResearch.6.033292

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.