Radiation From Massive Stars – 100,000 Times More Luminous Than the Sun – Shapes Planetary Systems

An international team used the James Webb Space Telescope to study a protoplanetary disc in the Orion Nebula, revealing how massive stars significantly influence the formation of planetary systems. They discovered that intense ultraviolet radiation from these stars can prevent the formation of Jupiter-like planets in systems like d203-506, providing new insights into the complexities of how planetary systems develop.

How do planetary systems such as the Solar System form? To find out, CNRS scientists taking part in an international research team[1] studied a stellar nursery, the Orion Nebula, using the James Webb Space Telescope.[2] By observing a protoplanetary disc named d203-506, they have discovered the key role played by massive stars in the formation of such nascent planetary systems.[3]

These stars, which are around 10 times more massive, and more importantly 100,000 times more luminous than the Sun, expose any planets forming in such systems nearby to very intense ultraviolet radiation. Depending on the mass of the star at the center of the planetary system, this radiation can either help planets to form, or alternatively prevent them from doing so by dispersing their matter. In the Orion Nebula, the scientists found that, due to the intense irradiation from massive stars, a Jupiter-like planet would not be able to form in the planetary system d203-506.

This paper, which made the front page of the journal Science on March 1st, 2024, shows with unprecedented precision the decisive role played by massive stars in shaping planetary systems, and opens up new perspectives on how such systems form.

For more on this discovery:

Notes

The main French laboratories involved in this study are: the Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie (CNES/CNRS/Université Toulouse Paul Sabatier), Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale (CNRS/Université Paris-Saclay), Laboratoire d’Etudes du Rayonnement et de la Matière en Astrophysique et Atmosphères (CNRS/Université Cergy Paris/Observatoire de Paris-PSL/Sorbonne Université/), and Institut des Sciences Moléculaires d’Orsay (CNRS/Université Paris Saclay). The study is part of the international ‘ PDRs4All ‘ project. The James Webb Infrared Space Telescope can peer through dust clouds, thus revealing with unparalleled clarity distant celestial bodies such as the Orion Nebula, 1400 light-years from Earth. Systems that are less than a million years old.

DOI: 10.1126/science.adh2861