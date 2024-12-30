Redefining the Future of Flight: NASA’s Innovative Probe Takes to the Skies

NASA Armstrong’s new probe flew successfully using a lifting body design, with plans for more ambitious future tests.

On October 22, 2024, researchers at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, successfully tested the latest version of their atmospheric probe. Inspired by NASA’s 1960s research on lifting body aircraft, which generate lift through their shape rather than wings, the probe’s design could provide a more efficient and cost-effective way to gather data from other planets. The test confirmed that the probe’s unique shape functions as intended.

The probe was released from a quad-rotor remotely piloted aircraft flying above Rogers Dry Lake, near NASA Armstrong. “I’m ecstatic,” said John Bodylski, atmospheric probe principal investigator at NASA Armstrong. “It was completely stable in flight. We will be looking at releasing it from a higher altitude to keep it flying longer and demonstrate more maneuvers.”

For more on this topic, see NASA’s Atmospheric Probe Soars in Game-Changing Test Flight.

