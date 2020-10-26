Redesigned Current Conductors Boost Lithium-Ion Battery Efficiency and Safety

Adding polymers and fireproofing to a battery’s current collectors makes it lighter, safer and about 20% more efficient.

In an entirely new approach to making lithium-ion batteries lighter, safer and more efficient, scientists at Stanford University and the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have reengineered one of the heaviest battery components ­– sheets of copper or aluminum foil known as current collectors ­– so they weigh 80% less and immediately quench any fires that flare up.

If adopted, the researchers said, this technology could address two major goals of battery research: extending the driving range of electric vehicles and reducing the danger that laptops, cell phones and other devices will burst into flames. This is especially important when batteries are charged super-fast, creating more of the types of battery damage that can lead to fires.

The research team described their work in Nature Energy on October 15, 2020.

“The current collector has always been considered dead weight, and until now it hasn’t been successfully exploited to increase battery performance,” said Yi Cui, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and investigator with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) who led the research.

“But in our study, making the collector 80% lighter increased the energy density of lithium-ion batteries – how much energy they can store in a given weight – by 16-26%. That’s a big jump compared to the average 3% increase achieved in recent years.”

Desperately seeking weight loss

Whether they come in the form of cylinders or pouches, lithium-ion batteries have two current collectors, one for each electrode. They distribute current flowing in or out of the electrode, and account for 15% to as much as 50% of the weight of some high-power or ultrathin batteries. Shaving a battery’s weight is desirable in itself, enabling lighter devices and reducing the amount of weight electric vehicles have to lug around; storing more energy per given weight allows both devices and EVs to go longer between charges.

Reducing battery weight and flammability could also have a big impact on recycling by making the transportation of recycled batteries less expensive, Cui said.

Researchers in the battery industry have been trying to reduce the weight of current collectors by making them thinner or more porous, but these attempts have had unwanted side effects, such as making batteries more fragile or chemically unstable or requiring more electrolyte, which raises the cost, said Yusheng Ye, a postdoctoral researcher in Cui’s lab who carried out the experiments with visiting scholar Lien-Yang Chou.

As far as the safety issue, he said, “People have also tried adding fire retardant to the battery electrolyte, which is the flammable part, but you can only add so much before it becomes viscous and no longer conducts ions well.”