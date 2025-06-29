Researchers Build 11-Mile-Long Quantum Highway Using Photons

The Rochester Quantum Network transmits information by sending single photons through two fiber-optic telecommunications lines.
Researchers at the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology have recently linked their campuses using an experimental quantum communications network built with two optical fibers. In a new paper published in Optica Quantum, the team introduces the Rochester Quantum Network (RoQNET), which transmits information using single photons over approximately 11 miles of fiber-optic cable at room temperature and optical wavelengths.
Quantum communications networks could greatly enhance the security of transmitted information by making it impossible to copy or intercept messages without detection. These systems rely on quantum bits, or qubits, which can be made from atoms, superconductors, or even imperfections in materials like diamond. Among these, photons—individual light particles—are the most suitable qubit for long-distance quantum communication.
The advantages of photons over other qubits
Photons are especially attractive for quantum communication because they can, in theory, travel through the fiber-optic telecommunications lines that already span the globe. In the future, a variety of qubit types will likely be used, since sources like quantum dots or trapped ions offer specific benefits for applications in quantum computing and sensing. Even so, photons remain the most compatible with current communications infrastructure. The new paper focuses on enabling quantum communication between different types of qubits within a network.
“This is an exciting step creating quantum networks that would protect communications and empower new approaches to distributed computing and imaging,” says Nickolas Vamivakas, the Marie C. Wilson and Joseph C. Wilson Professor of Optical Physics, who led the University of Rochester’s efforts. “While other groups have developed experimental quantum networks, RoQNET is unique in its use of integrated quantum photonic chips for quantum light generation and solid-state based quantum memory nodes.”
Toward scalable and cost-effective quantum networking
The teams at the University of Rochester and RIT combined their expertise in optics, quantum information, and photonics to develop technology with photonic-integrated circuits that could facilitate the quantum network. Currently, efforts to leverage fiber-optic lines for quantum communication require bulky and expensive superconducting-nanowire-single-photon-detectors (SNSPDs), but they hope to eliminate this barrier.
“Photons move at the speed of light and their wide range of wavelengths enable communication with different types of qubits,” says Stefan Preble, professor in the Kate Gleason College of Engineering at RIT. “Our focus is on distributed quantum entanglement, and RoQNET is a test bed for doing that.”
Ultimately, the researchers want to connect RoQNET to other research facilities across New York State at Brookhaven National Lab, Stony Brook University, Air Force Research Laboratory, and New York University.
Reference: “Heralded telecom single photons from a visible-telecom pair source on a hybrid PPKTP-PIC platform” by Michael L. Fanto, Nick Vamivakas, Todd Hawthorne, Gregory A. Howland, Phil Battle, Venkatesh Deenadayalan, Vijay S. S. Sundaram, Mario Ciminelli, Evan Manfreda-Schulz, Thomas Palone, Gerald Leake, Daniel Coleman, Tony Roberts and Stefan F. Preble, 24 April 2025, Optica Quantum.
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICAQ.546774
The research was supported by Air Force Research Laboratory.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.
VERY GOOD!
Ask the researchers:
1. What is the physical essence of quantum?
2. What can scientific researches change?
3. How should we understand the results observed in scientific research and describe and utilize them?
There are no Qbits. The whole subject of ‘Quantum computing’ and Qbits is complete nonsense. They are transmitting photons – not Qbits.
I am surprised that so many people believe this nonsense.
Here are some sensible people :
Quantum Computers are Fake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bk94mkaOxEY
The quantum hoax | Dominic Walliman, Joscha Bach, Ruth Oulton
https://youtu.be/RLBZEfJAN44
Quantum Computing: Tech’s Longest-Running Hoax
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcbZJDJlptk
Microsoft’s Topological Qubits Probably Don’t Exis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJTsFZtD7xE
GOOD! Thank you for your comment and attention to science.
Your comments is not unreasonable.
Quantum is a fictional substance. Its essence is the interaction of spatiotemporal vortices formed by topological phase transitions of space. Things in space cannot come from God, they can only come from the dynamic evolution of space itself.
Tech’s Longest-Running Hoax. This is just the tip of the iceberg.
Can you use Qbits to build a Quantum ark?
If you’re old enough to understand that, please reply.
I am old enough but I don’t know about a Quantum Ark.
A shocking pseudoscience. For example:
1. Two sets of cobalt-60 objects that are artificially rotated in opposite directions, whether symmetrical or not, are two mirror images of each other.
2. The topological vortex and its twin antivortex are two completely different vortices in the manifold.
3. First, determine that two objects are matter and antimatter, and then determine that they are asymmetric, which is called parity non conservation.
Let us continue to witness together the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of science and humanities. https://pic2.zhimg.com/v2-4127b0b58fe8b88feb27c189fb705029_1440w.jpg?source=172ae18b.
So the question is – and it has been worrying me for a while, is, what have they actually got ?
They have spent $ billions and make serious/incredible claims so they must have something that is truly next-generation.
It certainly is not quantum anything – but what is it ?
Perhaps it is based on alien tech recovered over the years and are using the quantum farce as a cover.