Revolutionizing Quantum Science: The Secret of Long-Lasting Molecular Entanglement

Researchers have revolutionized quantum technology by achieving long-lasting entanglement between molecules using ‘magic-wavelength optical tweezers.’
This breakthrough enhances the potential for quantum computing, precise sensors, and understanding complex quantum materials, with entanglement fidelity surpassing 92%.
Advancing Quantum Entanglement with Optical Tweezers
Scientists at Durham University have achieved a groundbreaking milestone by demonstrating long-lasting quantum entanglement between molecules. This advancement paves the way for significant progress in quantum computing, sensing, and fundamental physics.
For the first time, scientists utilized precisely calibrated optical traps, called “magic-wavelength optical tweezers,” to establish an exceptionally stable environment that preserves molecular entanglement over extended periods. This capability is a critical step toward developing next-generation quantum technologies.
Quantum entanglement is a remarkable phenomenon where two particles become interconnected, so that the state of one instantly affects the other, no matter how far apart they are. This unique property is a cornerstone of quantum computing and a range of advanced technological applications.
Expanding Quantum Capabilities with Molecules
While entanglement has been achieved with atoms, achieving it with complex molecules is a significant step forward because molecules offer additional structures and properties, such as vibration and rotation, that can be leveraged in advanced quantum applications.
Lead author of the study, Professor Simon Cornish of Durham University, said: “The results highlight the remarkable control we have over individual molecules. Quantum entanglement is very fragile, yet we can entangle two molecules using incredibly weak interactions and then prevent loss of the entanglement for a time approaching one second.”
Extending Quantum Coherence
This breakthrough was made possible by the development of a stable environment that maintains coherence in entangled molecules over extended periods.
By using specially tuned laser light in the optical tweezers, the researchers are able to control molecules with unprecedented precision, paving the way for more complex quantum operations.
Co-author of the study, Dr. Daniel Ruttley of Durham University, said: “Our work demonstrates the incredible potential of molecules as building blocks for next-generation quantum technologies. Long-lived molecular entanglement could be exploited to construct quantum computers or precise quantum sensors and to understand the quantum nature of complex materials.”
Quantum Sensing and Computing Applications
The research achieved exceptionally high entanglement fidelity, reaching levels over 92% and even higher when accounting for correctable errors. This stability in molecule entanglement is critical for applications requiring long measurement periods and storage of quantum information.
Long-lived entanglement in molecules could enhance precision measurements in quantum sensing, simulate complex quantum materials, and enable new forms of quantum computation.
Quantum Memory and Network Development
Additionally, this research supports the development of ‘quantum memories’ — devices that store quantum information for longer durations, essential for advanced quantum networks.
The breakthrough is the latest in a series of advancements in quantum science and represents a major leap towards using molecules in complex quantum technology.
Reference: “Long-lived entanglement of molecules in magic-wavelength optical tweezers” by Daniel K. Ruttley, Tom R. Hepworth, Alexander Guttridge and Simon L. Cornish, 15 January 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-08365-1
